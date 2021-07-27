Prime Minister Modi asks BJP MPs to denounce opposition for blocking Parliament | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to denounce the opposition for not coming to meetings or letting parliament conduct business in either chamber. Modi made the statement during a BJP parliamentary meeting held during the day on attempts by opposition leaders to block work during the current monsoon session.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and V Muraleedharan briefed MPs on recent events in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which have seen frequent adjournments due to slogans and protests from opposition leaders against the protest of farmers and the controversy over Pegasus.

Speaking of Congress’ decision to boycott the all-party meeting called last week to consider the pandemic situation in the country, Modi reportedly said the big old party also barred others from attending. The prime minister called on BJP deputies to “expose this behavior of Congress and certain opposition parties to the media and the public”, according to a NDTV report.

On July 19, Modi even had to shorten his speech to introduce his new cabinet because of protests from opposition MPs.

However, Modi also later urged MPs from his party to share a good relationship with opposition leaders.

Meghwal, who is the Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs, said the prime minister further spoke about Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and called for a plan of action for the next 25 years. The Prime Minister said that the people have blessed us and this is an opportunity to instill the feeling of serving the country among them. MPs were told they also had to make sure everyone was logged in, Meghwal said, as quoted by the news agency. YEARS .

The Prime Minister said that in 2047, when we complete 100 years of independence, we must collect ideas from people on how we can reach the best benchmarks and create an action plan for the next 25 years. , he added.