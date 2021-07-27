FBR secures stay of FTO decision





ISLAMABAD:

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) secured stay orders against the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s (FTO) decision to inspect offices dealing with offshore tax haven cases, blocking a decision that could have revealed the reasons for a bad recovery of $ 22 million against $ 1.3 billion in cases. .

Rarely does a ministry go to court against a constitutional office charged with monitoring corrupt practices in the tax system. The case seems serious because stay orders have been obtained to block the decision to examine cases related to offshore tax havens, shared by the Organization for European Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) with Pakistan.

The FBR has secured several stay orders from the courts of Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sindh in recent weeks, including two stay orders against the OTF decision to inspect Automatic Information Exchange (AEOI) zones from Karachi and Islamabad. The remaining stay orders concerned domestic tax matters handled by offices in Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

Due to complaints of “wrongdoing with motives of corruption”, the FTO office had taken a suo motu opinion and launched an investigation to determine why the three RBF field offices were missing the prime minister and the nation to recover the $ 200 billion. dollars probably hidden abroad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to recover the $ 200 billion in looted money.

Read more: FBR grants tax break to overseas Pakistanis

The FTO, in April this year, served notice on the FBR, directing it to appoint officials to inspect the three zones. The FTO had ordered the inspection of the three offices on complaints of malpractice with grounds of corruption in the exercise of their functions, falling within the field of maladministration.

Now the commissioners of both zones have gone to court and obtained the stay of the orders of the FTO.

“It was not the decision of the board of directors to bring petitions to the courts, but rather an individual action of the respective commissioners,” said Dr Mohmmad Ashfaq, director general of international taxes and member operations. FBR, in an interview with The Express Tribune. He said the FTO never shared details of alleged corrupt practices with the RBF.

However, the move appears to be well coordinated as these rank 20 officers cannot take such bold action without the support of their bosses.

FTO Mushtaq Sukhera also raised the issue with the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi. Instead, the president advised him to take the matter up with the prime minister’s special assistant on revenue, Dr Waqar Masood Khan, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

By law, the FBR can file a protest with the President against decisions of the FTO. But the FBR did not choose this legal route. “The RBF could have addressed the president if the decision to obtain the stay order had been made by the board of directors,” Dr Ashfaq said in response to a question.

The FTO took action on the motorcycle after the official file revealed that the FBR headquarters transmitted $ 2 billion of 1,579 cases to three AEOI areas of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, but recoveries in around 1,150 cases were only $ 30 million in March.

In the case of Islamabad and Karachi, collections were just under $ 22 million at the end of March.

The foreign currency accounts of the AEOI area of ​​Karachi indicate that the assessed taxes were alarming for the areas of Lahore and Islamabad, according to official documents. These documents showed that around 275 cases still need to be decided out of a total of 899 cases attributed to the Karachi area.

The RBF headquarters passed 152 billion rupees, or nearly $ 1 billion, to the Karachi area, which recovered barely $ 19 million or 3.1 billion rupees. The zone had determined the taxable amount of only Rs22.8 billion. The sources said the FTO wanted to verify whether the Karachi area had carried out these assessments correctly or if there was bad faith behind it.

Similarly, in the case of the Islamabad area, the RBF transmitted 59.5 billion rupees but the area was able to recover just 305 million rupees or $ 3 million.

To make the investigation transparent, the FTO wanted to take an FBR officer appointed by the president of the FBR. But the RBF never gave his appointment and instead chose to go to court.

“If the FBR has not chosen to appoint its representatives in the proposed inspection teams, the FTO can proceed on its own without representation from the FBR, as also mentioned in your last correspondence,” the FBR told the FTO on 2 July.

The FTO also demanded an explanation from the president of the RBF and members of IR operations for failing to implement its orders to appoint officers.

But the FBR informed the FTO that any further proceedings in the case could be stayed until the final decision by the courts, according to the FBR’s correspondence with the FTO office.

While defending the decision of the FBR agents to knock on the doors of the courthouse, Dr Ashfaq said the FTO never shared details of the complaint and the name of the complainant that could have determined there was a wrong faith behind low tax collection in offshore business.

He said all of the OECD information was not actionable and there were many pitfalls.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 27, 2021.

