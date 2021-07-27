Hit! Jokowi officially discusses fishing and aerial investigation in Peru





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially changed the status of the Indonesian fishing company aka Perindo from a public company (Perum) to a limited liability company (Persero). This change is contained in Government Regulation (PP) number 76 of 2021 regarding changes in the form of legal entity for the Indonesian Public Fishing Company (Perum) to become a Limited Liability Company (Persero). As for the regulations, the regulations were signed on July 13 and entered into force on July 14. In the regulations it is written that this is done to support the implementation of the company’s activities in the field of fishing and exploitation in fishing ports, as well as to optimize the use of the resources of Persero on the basis of the principles of good corporate governance. The change of form of a legal person means that all the assets, rights and obligations of Perum Perindo become the assets, rights and obligations of Persero. In addition, all working relationships between employees and Perum Perindo become a working relationship between employees and the Company. As for capital issues, it is expected that the capital of Perindo as Persero will be placed and released upon incorporation of Persero. The capital will come from separate public assets which have been registered as the capital of Perum Perindo. In addition to Indonesian fishing, Jokowi also changed the status of the Air Survey company aka Penas de Perum to Persero. The decision is set out in government regulation number 72 of 2021 regarding changes to government regulation number 48 of 1991 regarding the transfer of the form of public aerial surveying company to a private company. Changes need to be made to support government policies for national economic development, especially in the tourism sector. The publication of this regulation also changed the name of Air Survey to PT Aviasi Wisata Indonesia. “The Company (Persero) intends and aims to carry out business activities as a holding company in the tourism and support sectors, to carry out investment activities and management consultancy in the transport sectors , tourism, retail and other sectors related to business activities, as well as to optimize the use of the resources of the Company (Persero) on the basis of the principles of good corporate governance ”, wrote Article 2, paragraph 1 of PP. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



