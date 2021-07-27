PM wants proposals to put Citizen Club building to good use – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a two-member committee that would propose the usefulness of the Citizen Club building in F-9 park which has remained unused since its construction.

The Prime Minister issued the directive during his visit to the building where he was briefed by the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed and the club architect Nayyar Ali Dada.

Mr. Khan asked the CDA president and Mr. Dada to come up with a viable utility plan for the building, which spans 22 acres with a floor area of ​​265,000 square feet.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Senator Faisal Javed have also accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.

Last year, the Ministry of Education expressed interest in establishing a college in the building, but the civic body opposed it, saying the premises were not intended for an educational institution. ‘education.

Asks the president of the CDA, architect, to propose a viable plan; sapling plants in the park F-9

The building includes facilities such as restaurants, indoor swimming pool, gym, lobby, aerobics room and fitness center. The project was started by CDA in 2008 and when the structure was completed the Supreme Court took the case in 2010 and declared that this building could not be used as a club.

As a huge amount has already been spent [on the club] the CDA, with the approval of the federal government, instead of abandoning the project can use the building and other facilities for any public welfare project such as a women’s university, a medical / engineering college, a scientific, technological or IT institution, read the 2010 Supreme Court verdict.

Later, due to the said order, the project remained neglected for years, however, CDA completed it a few years ago and the building is now ready for occupancy. On a temporary basis, the Islamabad administration also set up a Covid-19 vaccination center in part of the building.

Meanwhile, sources said the CDA chairman and Nayyar Ali Dada held a preliminary meeting where it was decided that there was a chance that the building would be outsourced to make it self-sufficient.

A concerned citizen said that if the club is installed in the said building, the government should also offer membership to ordinary citizens, as the Islamabad club was almost a no-go zone for common people and only bureaucrats and the elite. have succeeded in obtaining its membership. .

The government should consider using this facility for the public and one of the solutions can be achieved by giving ownership to the citizens of the capital by involving them in the project. This will instill a sense of belonging among the townspeople, he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister launched a nationwide monsoon tree-planting campaign by planting a sapling in F-9 Park.

He said planting trees as part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project would increase forest cover, adding that Pakistan faces the looming challenge of climate change and massive tree planting is the solution to reverse the negative impact of environmental degradation.

Posted in Dawn, July 27, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1637137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos