Business News | Stock market and stock market news

The second wave of the coronavirus is the main reason most bank stocks failed to carry over the good T4FY21 numbers. With economic activity picking up in June, business growth is expected to improve from the second half of FY22, experts say.
After a lukewarm H1CY21, private banks are on the verge of a “re-rating”; ICICI, HDFC Bank, Kotak among the best choices
Closing bell: Nifty ends below 15,750, Sensex drops 273 pts following weakness in Asian market indices
Watch | Baba Ramdev on Patanjali’s IPO plans: if Zomato, who is at a loss, can, why can’t we?
Grofers launches instant delivery and delivers to 7,000 homes in 15 minutes
The ixigo travel app in final stage talks to close the pre-IPO cycle led by GIC, Info Edge, White Oak Capital and others
GVK promoter buys Jubilee Hills house in Hyderabad for Rs 23.15 crore
“Mimi”: exchanging disinformation for cheap laughs
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|429.95
|6.65
|1.57
|Cafe Tata
|235.30
|19.80
|9.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|277.40
|-7.75
|-2.72
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|4,843.35
|-567.90
|-10.49
