Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control






















The second wave of the coronavirus is the main reason most bank stocks failed to carry over the good T4FY21 numbers. With economic activity picking up in June, business growth is expected to improve from the second half of FY22, experts say.

After a lukewarm H1CY21, private banks are on the verge of a “re-rating”; ICICI, HDFC Bank, Kotak among the best choices



  • After a lukewarm H1CY21, private banks are on the verge of a “re-rating”; ICICI, HDFC Bank, Kotak among the best choices

    After a lukewarm H1CY21, private banks are on the verge of a “re-rating”; ICICI, HDFC Bank, Kotak among the best choices

  • Closing bell: Nifty ends below 15,750, Sensex drops 273 pts following weakness in Asian market indices


  • Watch | Baba Ramdev on Patanjali’s IPO plans: if Zomato, who is at a loss, can, why can’t we?

  • Grofers launches instant delivery and delivers to 7,000 homes in 15 minutes


  • The ixigo travel app in final stage talks to close the pre-IPO cycle led by GIC, Info Edge, White Oak Capital and others


  • GVK promoter buys Jubilee Hills house in Hyderabad for Rs 23.15 crore

  • “Mimi”: exchanging disinformation for cheap laughs

New trends

Maharashtra government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions, stores will stay open longer



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi429.956.651.57
Cafe Tata235.3019.809.19
Indiabulls Hsg277.40-7.75-2.72
Dr Reddys Laboratories4,843.35-567.90-10.49

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting