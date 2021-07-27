Boris Johnson says his Brexit deal must be renegotiated

The Prime Minister has rejected the European Union’s attempt to solve the problems arising from the post-Brexit deal reached by the British government itself on Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson has insisted that the withdrawal agreement signed last year must be renegotiated, accusing Brussels of insufficient solutions after the European Commission on Monday released proposals supposed to facilitate the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol .

A British government spokesperson said The Guardian that the UK and the EU must agree on durable solutions, and Brexit Minister David Frost has called for changes to the legal text of the protocol, otherwise the UK would seek to suspend parts of the okay, he threatened.

Protocol “not set in stone”

It comes after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Northern Ireland protocol was not set in stone and it was not something that was going to last forever last week.

Despite a slew of warnings about the protocol’s impact on the country, Kwarteng insisted that no one could guarantee what would happen until it actually happened that we left the EU.

Kwarteng suggested the EU is a bit adamant on the protocol and said the government wanted to see if they could make it work easier.

He added: A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something that was going to last forever.

You will recall that two years ago people said we would never get a deal with the EU, but we did. When people say they’re not going to review the protocol, I mean, let’s just see it.

Work with the UK government

Following the comments, a government spokesperson said The Guardian that the recent political instability and violence in Northern Ireland could only be resolved if the EU engages with the UK government.

A particular sticking point have been the EU’s proposals on the flow of medicines from Britain to Northern Ireland and the movement of guide dogs and cattle.

This despite the fact that the EU has already granted grace periods to the UK.

The European Commission has said it will not rewrite the legal text agreed with Johnson two years ago.

Frost insisted on his honesty in wanting the protocol to succeed.

“Do the Brexit”

The command document released last week suggested the government agreed to sign the protocol last year following political pressure in 2019.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic has categorically rejected the UK’s call for renegotiation.

We will continue to engage with the UK, also on the suggestions made today, he said. We stand ready to continue to seek creative solutions, within the framework of the Protocol, for the benefit of all communities in Northern Ireland. However, we will not accept a renegotiation of the protocol.

“Unilateral actions”

In April of this year, EU officials expressed concern that the UK would not abide by post-Brexit deals.

Austrian MEP Andreas Schieder, rapporteur for the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a meeting: Only a partnership in which both sides keep their commitments has a future.

The European Parliament condemned the UK’s unilateral actions, which they said violated the Withdrawal Agreement.

In April, MEPs also called on the UK government to act in good faith and fully implement the terms of the agreements it signed, including the protocol.

