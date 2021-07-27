NSA Moeed Yusuf travels to US to meet US counterpart on “high-level engagements” – Pakistan





National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf left for an official visit to the United States on Monday as part of high-level engagements agreed between him and his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, at their first meeting in Geneva in may.

During the visit, Yusuf will meet with Sullivan to review the progress of the bilateral engagement between the United States and Pakistan.

He will also appeal to other US lawmakers, senior officials, US-based think tanks and media, and interact with the Pakistani community.

Their first meeting on May 24, according to a report by Dawn, was seen as an icebreaker, taking place against a backdrop of a lack of warmth in relations between Islamabad and Washington, given that there was no had no communication between President Joe Biden. and the administrations of Prime Minister Imran Khan so far.

The report states that Yusuf complained about minimal engagement between the United States and Pakistan during the early days of the Biden administration when he first met Sullivan, who, in response, attributed a lack of commitment between the two countries to Covid-19. pandemic and a greater focus on internal issues.

The US security adviser also pledged to increase and maintain bilateral engagement between the United States and Pakistan.

Later, the discussion was described by both sides as positive.

The Dawn report had linked the desire of the United States to re-engage with its opportunity to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and to see Pakistan as a key player in the emerging Afghan situation, believing that it could influence the Taliban to achieve a political settlement with the Afghan government.

Additionally, the meeting coincided with the Pentagon’s claim that Pakistan had allowed the US military to use its airspace and granted it ground access to support its presence in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

A week before their May meeting, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Pakistan had allowed us overflight and access so we could support our military presence in Afghanistan.

However, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri was quick to deny the claim and told reporters that there is no US military or air base in Pakistan and that there is no US military or air base in Pakistan. no such proposal was envisaged. Any speculation about this is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided.

Later, Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan would allow absolutely no base and use of its territory in the United States for any kind of action inside Afghanistan.

Absolutely not. We are not going to authorize any bases, any kind of action from Pakistani territory to Afghanistan. Absolutely not, the Prime Minister said in an interview with HBO.

This too created an impression of growing rifts between the United States and Pakistan, which had long remained allies, through the United States’ war in Afghanistan. The impression was heightened when Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed last month that it was “very unfair” on the part of the United States and Western powers to “pressure” countries like Pakistan to quit ‘they choose sides and degrade their relations with China.

The prime minister said that despite the pressure, Pakistan would neither change nor degrade its relationship with China because the relationship was “deep”.

“Whatever happens, our relationship between the two countries, no matter how much pressure is placed on us, will not change,” he said in an interview with the English-language public broadcaster China Global Television Network.

Given the situation, Yusuf’s visit to the United States is likely to be seen as an important development in transforming U.S.-Pakistan relations, especially when it coincides with the departure of the Secretary of State. US State Antony Blinken for India and urging a stable relationship between India and Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1637225/nsa-moeed-yusuf-off-to-us-to-meet-american-counterpart-as-part-of-high-level-engagements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos