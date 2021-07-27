India’s only fund dedicated to China suffers from Jinping tech purge





MUMBAI: The ongoing regulatory purge of China’s tech sector triggered by Xi Jinping isn’t just bleeding whos who on Wall Street and the global private equity industry. Many Indian investors are also burning their fingers. The Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off-shore fund, the only fund dedicated to China in India, has seen a substantial drop in its net asset value over the past six months due to losses suffered by Chinese technology companies. The fund has significantly outperformed the BSE500 total return index for most of the past year, as the Chinese economy recovered much earlier than the world as the country managed to contain the spread of Covid-19 after have suffered in the first quarter of 2020. Since March, however, the fund has fallen more than 6% against the 13% gains of the BSE500 index, reflecting the impact of the continued regulatory pressure Chinese tech companies face from the Chinese government. The Greater China Equity Off-shore Fund invests in the JP Morgans Greater China Fund, which is dedicated to investing in the top 50 stocks on the Chinese stock market and Chinese stocks listed on the US stock market.

China’s actions against its tech companies and startups have shocked the global investment community with the repercussions of the action spreading from global stocks to currency markets. Investors have lost nearly $ 800 billion in market value over the past six months as China tightens its control over the tech space. However, it was last week’s developments in the country’s education technology sector that scared investors the most. The Chinese government has banned for-profit school tutoring companies, which has dealt a heavy blow to the country’s hugely important edtech sector, causing billions of dollars in market value to evaporate. Investors now fear that the Chinese government will not stop there and may introduce more regulations to create a vise-like grip on other tech sectors. Goldman Sachs’ trading desk reportedly said on Monday that investors should prepare for more such actions in other sectors as Xi Jinping seeks to rule over the billionaires created by the prosperity of the tech sector. Famous Chinese commentator and Harvard University graduate Ren Yi provided crucial insight into what’s going on in China: … go to industries that fit central government policy and comply with new ones models of future development. China’s tech math is against its mainstream internet companies, not all tech companies, and that means most Chinese investors will bleed for as long as Xi Jinping wants. It would also include thousands of Indian investors.



