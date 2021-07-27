Politics
Bhavani Devi calls Narendra Modi his inspiration and is instantly schooled
India’s first Olympic fencing athlete, Bhavani Quote travel in Tokyo 2020 started off with a flourishing start, especially after winning her first game with a dominant score of 15/3 against Tunisian Nadia Ben Aziz. However, her race for the medal suddenly came to a halt when she faced world top three player Manon Brunet.
Disappointed and heartbroken, Devi shared the post, apologizing to the whole nation for not being able to achieve a victory, despite giving the contest everything he lost.
Big day
It was excitement and emotion.
I won the first match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and became the first INDIAN fencing player to win a match at the Olympics, but the second match I lost 7/15 to the top 3 player in the world Manon Brunet. I did my best but couldn’t win.
I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO
CA Bhavani Devi (am IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021
Big day was the excitement and the emotion. I won the first match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and became the first INDIAN fencing player to win a match at the Olympics, but the second match I lost 7/15 to the top 3 player in the world Manon Brunet. I did my best but couldn’t win. I’m sorry, she wrote from her official Twitter account.
She did not expect it, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that Devis’ contribution to the Indian Olympic contingent did not go unnoticed and met her motivation while calling her inspiration.
You did your best and that’s all that matters.
Victories and defeats are a part of life.
India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration to our fellow citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021
You did your best and that’s all that matters. Victories and defeats are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration to our citizens, Prime Minister Modi wrote.
Overwhelmed by the support, Devi responded with another tweet, this time addressing the PM directly, and explaining how he has been an inspiration to the 27-year-old fencer.
When your inspiration icon calls for inspiration, what better day can I ask for? Your words motivated me arenarendramodi ji, U supported me even losing the match, this gesture and leadership gave me a boost and confidence to work hard and win the matches ahead for
Jai Hind@PMOIndia https://t.co/RBZ8BFCXcO
CA Bhavani Devi (am IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021
When your inspiration icon calls for inspiration, what better day can I ask for? Your words motivated me @narendramodi ji, you stayed by my side even losing the match, this gesture and leadership gave me a boost and confidence to work hard and win the upcoming matches for Flag of India Jai Hind @PMOIndia, she wrote in response.
And while the two sides shared a moment of mutual admiration, the Indian athlete was severely criticized for promoting politicians and was advised to focus on sports. Soon all of the interaction became more political with little to no buzz that Devi managed to get a country full of cricket junkies out of their comfort zone and at least Google fencing out:
Focus on sports rather than promoting politicians. It will be good for your career in the next few days.
The Lazy Chef (@ sashi76907786) July 26, 2021
It was Rahul gandhi ji who motivated you first and I’m sure the others just countered it to keep their political mileage safe
Dilip (@ DilipShan2) July 26, 2021
Bhavani,
It was a good start for Indian fencing this time around. Glory.
But now it’s time to take the anthems off social media and get ready for Paris.
I’m sure the Paris 2024 medalists have already started to prepare. https://t.co/stDUnhRuCh
Samir // // (@samirsrivastava) July 27, 2021
Yaar yeh sab chal kya raha hai https://t.co/qKt6dlmvdl
Makkhan Chand (@ MakhanChand4) July 26, 2021
