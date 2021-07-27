Bhavani Devi calls Narendra Modi his inspiration and is instantly schooled

India’s first Olympic fencing athlete, Bhavani Quote travel in Tokyo 2020 started off with a flourishing start, especially after winning her first game with a dominant score of 15/3 against Tunisian Nadia Ben Aziz. However, her race for the medal suddenly came to a halt when she faced world top three player Manon Brunet.

Disappointed and heartbroken, Devi shared the post, apologizing to the whole nation for not being able to achieve a victory, despite giving the contest everything he lost.

She did not expect it, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that Devis’ contribution to the Indian Olympic contingent did not go unnoticed and met her motivation while calling her inspiration.

Overwhelmed by the support, Devi responded with another tweet, this time addressing the PM directly, and explaining how he has been an inspiration to the 27-year-old fencer.

When your inspiration icon calls for inspiration, what better day can I ask for? Your words motivated me @narendramodi ji, you stayed by my side even losing the match, this gesture and leadership gave me a boost and confidence to work hard and win the upcoming matches for Flag of India Jai ​​Hind @PMOIndia, she wrote in response.

And while the two sides shared a moment of mutual admiration, the Indian athlete was severely criticized for promoting politicians and was advised to focus on sports. Soon all of the interaction became more political with little to no buzz that Devi managed to get a country full of cricket junkies out of their comfort zone and at least Google fencing out:

Bhavani,

It was a good start for Indian fencing this time around. Glory.

