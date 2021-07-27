Blame game after AJK polls due to lack of electronic system





peshawar – Like many polls, Sunday’s elections to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have also been called into question as ruling and opposition parties remain steadfast in their positions on the issue.

According to the unofficial results received so far, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won, PPP is second and PML-N third in the competition. With the announcement of the results, the PTI celebrated its victory, while the losing parties rejected the results, accusing the government of rigging the process and also criticizing the Election Commission.

The Election Commission arrested the results of LA-16 Bagh and held a new ballot in 4 constituencies.

The ruling party claims people voted for them because of their “good performance”, while opposition parties accuse the government of influencing the elections.

It should be mentioned here that after the senatorial elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at the establishment of a new electoral system in the country and said that the government wanted to introduce an electronic system to make any kind of fair and transparent election in the future. . It takes time to introduce such a system.

Every time one party wins an election, the other party blames it for rigging the electoral process. Today the PTI celebrates the victory, but the same PTI criticized the then ruling party (PTI) when it was in opposition and lost the elections. Now, after the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, all government and opposition parties continue to curse each other, but no one is talking about uprooting the obsolete system.

Professor Zahid Anwar, who is dean of social sciences at the University of Peshawar, told The Nation that there is an urgent need for reforms to the country’s electoral system.

“Consensus needs to be developed on the issue and then there should be reforms that can satisfy both voters and political leaders,” he added.

He said that if the country’s electoral system was digitized, citizens would be able to view the results of the votes via mobile screens, and therefore there would be little room for a party or group to bring up allegations of rigging and a such a system would satisfy them.

