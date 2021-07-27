Anies believes Jokowi’s target of 7.5 million vaccines in Jakarta will be met faster





Jakarta – Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan said that currently around 7.1 million residents of the capital have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Anies is optimistic that the target of 7.5 million vaccines called for by President Joko Widodo can be reached more quickly. “So far, as targeted by the president, Jakarta is aiming for 7.5 million by the end of August. This has been determined. To date, we have vaccinated over 7.1 million. later this afternoon the data will be released, it could be 7.2 million. can reach the target set by the president faster, “Anies told reporters on Tuesday (7/27/2021). Anies also assured that the vaccination program will continue even if the target of 7.5 million will soon be reached. The vaccination program continues by targeting 4 components of the population, one of which is residents who live in Jakarta. “One is a resident with a Jakarta ID card; the second is a resident who lives in Jakarta, not necessarily a Jakarta ID card but lives in Jakarta; third, those who work in Jakarta; and fourth, those who study in Jakarta. We are targeting these four groups to be vaccinated here. Therefore, we do not stop at 7.5 million, we will continue to ensure that at least 4 of them are vaccinated, ”he explained. Previously, it had been reported that the provincial government of DKI was working to speed up the vaccine in order to increase the daily vaccination target. The provincial government is now targeting that within one day it should be able to inject vaccines to 190,000 to 200,000 people per day. “We are pursuing the target as requested by Mr. Jokowi so that by the end of August we can reach 7.5 million people who receive a second dose,” said DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria, Sunday (7/25/2021). Then the vaccination movement was also carried out from the lowest level, namely RT / RW. Each day, each village is targeted to be able to inject doses of vaccines to 1000 inhabitants each day. Watch the video “Anies claims DKI has 7.1 million vaccines against Covid-19”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (idn / idn)

