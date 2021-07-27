Biden should beware of Erdogan’s bet on Afghanistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he wants to help the United States secure Afghanistan after the Departure American troops, but we must question the reliability of an ally who admitted last week that Turkey “has no conflicting issues with [the Taliban’s] beliefs. Erdogan cast further doubt on his allegiance by suggesting that the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan was illegitimate from the start. “The imperial powers have entered Afghanistan; they have been there for more than 20 years “, the Turkish president noted.

The comments are expected to serve as red flags amid the ongoing negotiations between Ankara and Washington over Erdogan’s offer to deploy Turkish troops to guard Kabul International Airport after the US leaves. The airport is Kabul safety rope to the outside world, providing access to aid workers and foreign diplomats.

“The president has made it clear that we will maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. noted earlier this month. “We know that in order to do this you need to have adequate security at the airport.”

Handing over the airport to the Turkish president may not be the best choice. Erdogan has a history of proof the Hamas activist and even, for a certain time, the Front Nosra, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in Syria. It help Iran escapes US sanctions and bought arms of NATO’s main adversary, Russia.

Despite the the dangers of trusting Erdogan, there has already been a marked relaxation in the tone of the Biden administration towards the Erdogan government.

This development began in early June, when the Turkish Defense Minister suggested that 500 Turkish soldiers currently stationed in Afghanistan could remain keep and run Hamid Karzai International Airport, assuming sufficient political, financial and logistical support from the allies. The Pentagon Kirby noted two days later, US officials “have had ongoing discussions with Turkish leaders over their airport security plans” and that it was “a national decision that President Erdogan must make and that we respect ”.

On June 10, a Taliban spokesperson insisted that Turkey should also withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan under the terms of the February 2020 Agreement for the withdrawal of American forces. It weakened Erdogan’s hand before his own June 14 meeting with Biden — their first meeting in person since Biden took office. Eager to capitalize on Biden’s predicament in Afghanistan, which includes logistical challenges as good as the frustration of NATO allies, Erdogan revised his offer from Kabul at the summit to include security cooperation with Hungary and Pakistan to protect the airport. Erdogan hopes that Pakistan and Qatar, which hold out on the Taliban and are Turkish allies, would intervene on behalf of Ankara and overthrow the militant group’s opposition to a Turkish military presence in the war-torn country.

The Turkish government has also clarified the limits of what it is willing to offer. On June 23, the Turkish Minister of Defense declared that Ankara would not deploy additional troops to Afghanistan, in addition to the 500 already stationed there. Moreover, Turkey would not be prepared to undertake any combat mission outside the airport and refuses to provide security for diplomatic convoys commuting between foreign missions in Kabul and the airport. Meanwhile, Ankara’s demands for financial and logistical support from Washington may prove to be excessive as when Turkey claims of from 2015 that he would resume the US-led coalition’s anti-ISIS mission in Syria, but refused to commit the necessary resources.

There is also reports that the Turkish government plans to deploy some 2,000 Syrian mercenaries to Afghanistan, as it has done for missions in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. This development is likely to anger the United States and other NATO members given war crimes charges by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria bring against them last September, including hostage-taking, cruel treatment, torture, rape and looting.

The Taliban continue to express their opposition to the presence of Turkish troops. The militant group went so far as issue a warning on July 13, he will consider the Turkish forces as occupiers and lead a “jihad” against them. A Turkish official downplayed the threat the next day, saying Ankara did not expect the Taliban to have a “hostile attitude”. The two sides have not yet had direct talks. Even the Taliban retreated of a peace summit proposed in April in Turkey, dealing a blow to Erdogan’s ambitions to become a key intermediary in Afghanistan.

Erdogan’s zigzags raise questions about the strength of Ankara’s game plan. On July 19, the Turkish president upped the ante in to call to the Taliban to “put an end to the occupation of the land of their brothers”, yet another sign of the rise in tensions. The next day, however, Erdogan did an about-face by declaring that he had no objection to the Taliban’s beliefs.

Despite the flaws in his proposals, Erdogan already seems to be profiting. Since Turkey offered to keep and manage Kabul airport, the Biden administration has attenuated his criticism of Erdogan’s transgressions at home and abroad. US officials have refrained from condemning Ankara for its efforts to ban Turkey’s second largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party. In addition, the readings of June 19 and July 7 phone calls between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Turkish counterpart do not include any mention of current US concerns over Ankara’s deployment of the S-400 Air Defense System. Meanwhile, a Russian official announcement on July 20 that for the delivery of the second batch of S-400, “the final consultations are underway, a financial model has been developed, as well as a technical cooperation program on the project.” Erdogan might have the false impression that his ongoing negotiations with the Biden administration have given him impunity to move forward with the second installment of an arms deal that has subjected him to punishments last December in accordance with the Fighting America’s Adversaries With Sanctions Act.

The continued presence of Turkish troops in Afghanistan may alleviate some of the risks in Kabul, but realistically it cannot offer a lasting solution to Afghanistan’s looming problems. As U.S. officials continue to negotiate with the Erdogan government for an airport deal that may never come to fruition, it would be wise not to exacerbate security threats elsewhere by giving Erdogan the impression that he can benefit from the impunity for the Afghan agreement.

Aykan Erdemir (@aykan_erdemir) is the Senior Director of the Turkey Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and a former member of the Turkish Parliament.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.