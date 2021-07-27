Prime Minister Modi hails “the value and professionalism” of the CRPF during the 83rd day of fundraising for the forces





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his greetings to the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) on the occasion of his 83rd day of mobilization. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the force’s personnel and their families for service and support to the nation. The prime minister praised the force saying they are known for their bravery and professionalism. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised CRPF staff for their bravery and said their contributions to the pursuit of national unity are appreciable. “Greetings to all of the brave @crpfindia staff and their families on Lift-the-Force Day. The CRPF is known for its value and professionalism. He plays a key role in India’s security apparatus. Their contributions to national unity are appreciable, ”Prime Minister Modigreet told the force on the day it was lifted. At the same time, the CRPF also greeted its staff and sent them its best wishes on this occasion. “Best wishes to all CRPF Bravehearts and their families on the 83rd CRPF Fundraising Day. With its glorious history as a beacon, the force is resolutely committed to serving the nation with all its might,” said the CRPF said in a tweet. The force also remembered its martyrs on a special day. The CRPF in a tweet informed that Sh. Kuldiep Singh, CEO of CRPF laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, GC Gurugram to honor the Bravehearts who gave their lives to the call of duty. The CRPF also informed that 2,235 Bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice for the security of nations. On #CRPFRaisingDay , Ch. Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF laid a wreath at the Martyrs Memorial, GC Gurugram and paid tribute to the Bravehearts of the Force who gave their lives on the altar of duty. So far, 2,235 CRPF Bravehearts have made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/Im7PhpRtZW CRPF (@crpfindia) July 27, 2021 The CRPF celebrates the 83rd day of fundraising Wishing for the force on the day it is lifted, India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the nation is grateful for the service of the forces. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Justice and Justice Kiren Rijiju said the nation is proud of the bravery and sacrifice of the CRPF. Housing and Urban Affairs Union Minister and Oil and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Women and Children Development Minister Smriti Irani also paid tribute to the Bravehearts of the force on the day of the lifting. The CRPF came into being as the Crown Representative Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. The Force has now completed 80 years of glorious and continuing history to serve the nation. The CRPF’s mandate is to secure the country’s internal security scenario. IMAGE: PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/pm-modi-hails-valour-and-professionalism-of-crpf-on-forces-83rd-raising-day.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos