Boris Johnson will speak to some of Britain’s top business leaders this week amid continued frustration over changing private sector exemptions from coronavirus quarantine restrictions. Sky News understands that the Prime Minister will welcome the bosses on Thursday at the last meeting of its Build Back Better Council (BBBC). Issues such as infrastructure investment are on the official meeting’s agenda, according to insiders, but several of the attendees are expected to raise the issue of COVID-19[female[feminine “Pingdemia” which threatened to stifle the recovery of the economy after the coronavirus crisis. Executives who attend BBBC meetings include Bernard Looney, CEO of BP; Philip Jansen, CEO of BT Group; Dame Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline; Lady Picture:

Photo of Group CEO Philip Jansen: BT

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief; Alan Jope, the boss of Unilever; and Cressida Hogg, CEO of Visa Europe. Sources close to the BBBC said its members received a letter from a senior Treasury official last month noting that the Council’s work on infrastructure will focus on six areas, including fleets of electric vehicles, speeding up of offshore wind delivery and “building resilience, creating dynamic regulatory environment and unlocking investment” in the UK water sector. It would also examine the role of regulators and focus on “place-based interventions to galvanize growth and raise the level,” the letter reportedly added. Thursday’s summit will be the third to take place since Mr Johnson established the advisory group earlier this year, which follows a period of strained relations between Number Ten and the business community. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





“There is a pingemia because there is a pandemic”

Other high-ranking ministers are also expected to attend, with the chancellor and business secretary contributing to previous council sessions. Companies such as Balfour Beatty, British Airways and Jaguar Land Rover are also represented on the BBBC. Downing Street did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s meeting.

