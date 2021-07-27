PPP in jubilation mode after successful AJK elections – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) welcomes its success in Sunday’s election to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and predicts it will be a starting point for the rise of the party in the next national elections.

The party has more than tripled its strength, from three in the previous assembly to 11 this time in the AJK.

Former Kashmiri Federal Affairs Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira praised the party’s AJK chapter on what he called a glorious success in the polls, and said it sent the message that a new era for the party. party was about to start where President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be the head of the country.

He said in a statement that under the leadership of Chaudhry Lateef Akbar, the jiyalas (party workers) courageously confronted the state apparatus and anti-democratic forces. The people of Azad Kashmir rejected Imran Khan’s account of rising prices and unemployment.

He said people have been deprived of their franchise rights for the past 73 years and it was evident from the alleged sudden halt in the announcement of poll results, he said he said. breeders.

Mr Kaira said the AJK election commission proved powerless in the face of the state apparatus and a federal minister openly flouted the code of conduct during the election campaign. He said the election authority should take action against code breakers, otherwise people would not accept rigged polls.

He said the people of AJK gave the message to Pakistan to be ready for a new era in which Bilawal would represent the oppressed.

Meanwhile, the PPP’s central information secretary, Faisal Karim Kundi, said the party’s candidates were competing with the federal and AJK governments simultaneously.

Reacting to press conferences by Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry, he said, despite the difficult situation, the PPP has established itself as a major opposition party in the polls.

Mr Kundi said Sheikh Rashid should stop dreaming of conquering Sindh, otherwise it will torment him for the rest of his life.

Political gypsies such as Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid should now be concerned about their future, he added.

He alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur and Murad Saaed also polluted the environment of AJK, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan should pay the price. He said that despite many obstacles, the PPP has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the AJK assembly.

He further said that PPP MPs have the power to crush Prime Minister Khan’s nefarious intentions and teach democratic etiquette to the puppet government there.

The AJK election commission appeared helpless in the face of Mr Khan’s government and failed to establish its mandate during the ballot.

