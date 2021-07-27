Why Nitish Kumar wants Narendra Modi’s government to conduct a caste census

The Centre’s decision not to count the population by caste – as demanded by both allies and opponents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – is unlikely to end the debate. Instead, his intransigence could push Center opponents to go deeper. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the lead on July 24 when he said he would ask (the Center) to conduct a caste-based census at least once. It would benefit everyone, he said.

On July 20, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that the Center would not list the population by castes other than SC and ST in the census. It was clear that the Center wanted to avoid any further complications that a caste-based census might create. Political observers believe the BJP’s aversion to caste enumeration may be driven by fears it may boomerang as elections in Uttar Pradesh approach.

Nitish, however, has long advocated for a caste census. He reiterated the sentiment in his July 24 tweet: We believe there should be a caste-based census. The Bihar legislature unanimously passed a resolution to this effect in February 2019 and again in February 2020 and it was forwarded to the central government. The Center should reconsider this issue.

Nitish wants a a detailed enumeration of the castes of the other backward classes (OBC) in particular, as this data will help the state to identify the really needy people among the broad category. Indeed, the CBOs, like the rest of the country’s castes, do not form a homogeneous block. They do not face equal or similar economic or social deficits. In fact, some in the category are better off than others. Nitish believes caste census data can help his government help those who need it most with affirmative action. Incidentally, the affirmative action policy has always been central to India’s approach to addressing disparities, social or economic, which is why Nitish wants caste census data to make his welfare initiatives. more precisely designed and implemented.

Indeed, no one understands the value of targeted affirmative action better than Nitish. His government has already granted a separate quota for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) under the aegis of the reservation. Bihar follows a system in which booking for backward classes is divided into two categories EBC and OBC. The Center provides 27 percent reservation to CBOs while in Bihar, OBCs get 12 percent reservation, EBCs 18 percent and backward women 3 percent. The Center, on the other hand, has only one category of CBOs for job reservations and admissions to educational institutions.

Reports suggest that of the 2,633 OBC castes that are on the central roster, almost a quarter of the reserved jobs went to 10 dominant OBC communities. In addition, 97 percent of all recruitments and admissions to higher education institutions reserved for OBCs went to only 25 percent of all OBC sub-castes.

This, according to the JD-U (Janata Dal-United), is the reason for their request to sub-categorize OBCs to ensure a more equitable redistribution of reservations for the category.

As India already has a broad affirmative action policy, Nitish believes that a caste census will only be synchronized with the general policy framework. Because census data is collected after an exhaustive process, it is both credible and actionable, says a senior IAS official in Patna. Thus, it can answer basic questions such as how many people actually deserve affirmative action and who is left behind despite the need. Only hard data can give the state an idea to divert resources to the people who need them most.

In addition to Nitish, there are others who support the caste census in India. The governments of Maharashtra and Odisha previously asked the Center to collect caste information in the next census. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, head of the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and opposition leader in the Bihar assembly, also criticized the Centre’s decision not to conduct a caste-based census, calling it unjustified.

Incidentally, the last caste census in 1931 fixed the backward castes at 52% of the population. However, sections of the CBO as well as the upper castes dispute this figure.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011 undertook a socio-economic caste census to obtain data on the caste and economic status of every household in the country. The Registrar General of India and the Ministries of Rural Development and Housing and Poverty Alleviation were involved. Socio-economic census data were made public in 2015, but caste data was retained, citing discrepancies.

For the BJP government at the Center, however, opting for a caste-based census could prove to be a double-edged sword. If the caste census corroborates the 52 percent figure or places it higher, it could spark political and social upheaval and a movement for higher quotas in employment and education.