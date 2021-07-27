Jokowi at the old campuses: please recharge your batteries





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko WidodoquestionUniversity who are old enough to rejuvenate the curriculum and the learning system. According to him, it must be done to be more competitive in the spirit of the times and to bring Indonesia above other countries. Jokowi expressed it at the 17th Campus Convention and the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Indonesian Chancellors’ Forum 2021 which were held virtually on Tuesday (7/27). “Colleges that are old, please immediately do self-rejuvenation, rejuvenation of learning programs and systems, rejuvenation of management and behavior to stay strong and competitive in the new world,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also wants universities to improve for the good of Indonesia in general. He hopes that universities can be more progressive and make an important contribution to the progress of the country. “I hope universities need to be more progressive in building new ways of working to prepare for the future of our students and prepare Indonesia to precede other countries,” Jokowi said. Regarding universities which are still relatively young, Jokowi said that they currently have a greater chance of coping at the time. Young universities, he continued, will not have the burden of throwing away old working traditions. Can move directly to new work methods, study programs or business models. In this way, relatively young universities are better able to apply whatever is relevant to the current situation. “The current disruption provides opportunities for newcomers, teens to get ahead of the old ones who are burdened by the old ways,” he said. (dmi / bmw)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210727142152-20-672780/jokowi-ke-kampus-kampus-tua-tolong-lakukan-peremajaan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos