Sleepy message from Erdoans Eid raises questions about his health

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan broadcast a live video message to his country last Wednesday on the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha.

During the show, Erdoan appeared to be slow and struggling with some of his words, speaking with a slight insult. At one point, heave an audible sigh, before dozing off for a second.

It wasn’t long before Erdoan recovered and finished his speech, but the fuse had been lit on matters relating to his well-being.

Turkish state agency Anadolu broadcast the video in its entirety, while state broadcaster TRT deleted several seconds of the clip.

Journalist Fatih Altayl wroteabout the president’s speech in a HaberTrk news network column the next day.

It wasn’t a good picture at all, Altayl said. This clearly indicates that someone close to the president is trying to put him in a difficult position, to make him appear weak.

Erdoan’s health is now open to global debate and has become a clear sign of vulnerability, Altayl said.

It is a matter of national security in my opinion, he added.

In response, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun accused HaberTrk of disinformation and slander.

We will work to ensure the right of our people to access real information and the reputation of our media in general, Altun said in a Tweetercondemning the media.

Can Dndar, a veteran journalist currently living in exile in Germany, said Erdoan called for an investigation into the health issues surrounding the former prime minister in 2002.

You don’t die until you experience what you have condemned, Dndar said in a tweet, citing a phrase attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Prime Minister Blent Ecevit of the center-left Democratic Left Party (DSP) is clearly seriously ill and cannot perform his duties, Erdoan told the Hrriyet newspaper in May 2002.reportedat the time. He made the comments shortly after founding his Justice and Development Party (AKP) and months before the AKP first came to power in November of the same year.

Ecevit suffered from Parkinson’s disease, as well as a muscle disease called myasthenia gravis, according to a itemby columnist Sedat Ergin in May 2002. Erginsaid Ecevit had minor problems in his eyes and ears that did not interfere with his ability to rule. Either way, Erdoan called for Ecevits’ resignation and early elections.

Wednesday’s incident was not the first time Erdoan had shown signs of ill health.

In 2017, during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, he fell asleep several times and yawned several times. Visibly disturbed, Poroshenko tapped on the desk in front of the two leaders in an attempt to wake Erdoan.

In February this year, Erdoan was seen holding the arm of his wife Emine Erdoan and the shoulder of an aide to support him as he descended a staircase at an AKP convention.

The person we are talking about is a man who holds in his lips and in his hands the fate of a giant country, Turkey, with its 90 million inhabitants, public health expert Ahmet Saltk said on Friday. a televised discussion.

Saltk spoke of an incident in 2006 in which Erdoan was unable to open the locked doors of the car he was in and his bodyguards put a hammer on the car windows to get him out. The incident happened outside an Ankara hospital, and the then prime minister was admitted immediately after.

One of our neurologist colleagues, Smer Gllap, saw it first, Saltk said. A little later, the 42-year-old doctor died of the flu. It also remains an unanswered question, why our colleague died, if there is an autopsy report.

Information on the Turkish president’s state of health is not officially available, but some doctors have spoken out on the matter over the years.

Saltk quoted Switzerland-based psychiatrist Hakk Akaln as saying Erdo’s condition most closely resembles epilepsy. According to Saltk, Akaln said the president had many other conditions associated with the disease.

Rumors have circulated that the 2006 incident was linked to an epileptic seizure, but this also remains unconfirmed.

Akif Beki, a journalist who was then Erdoa’s spokesperson, said Erdoan had not been ill but rather suffered from an episode of hypoglycemia, pro-government daily Yeni said. afak. reportedat the time.

In a 2019 televised debate, Beki admitted to confiscating a journalist’s camera at the time of the incident as he attempted to take pictures of Erdoan from the car window and having it detained until the Prime Minister was rescued and taken to hospital.

We didn’t know what had happened, and he had the first images. We didn’t even know if the prime minister would get healthy. So I asked him to stay there until we found out. And I told him his pictures and camera would be returned to him as is, Beki said on a Fox TV show, according to one. reportby Haber 3.

The journalist in question, Serdar zsoy, takes a different view of the incident, claiming that Beki ordered bodyguards to attack him and remove his camera.

Why would anyone be upset to take an interest in the health of the president or some other public figure? said journalist Murat Yetkin in a itemon its website.

Altun gives the United States as an example of media restrictions, but that’s another example, Yetkin said. The President of the United States regularly publishes his health checks on the White House website.