Politics
Boris Johnson: “Covid is still a very dangerous disease … please continue to isolate yourself”
Boris Johnson urged the public to continue to follow coronavirus self-isolation advice as it accepts criticism of the new list of exemptions which has been described as complex and confusing.
“I know people have been frustrated with the ping and the self-isolation, I fully understand that,” the PM said, “but I think everyone understands it’s still about a very dangerous disease. “
“We have to use the tools we have – self-isolation is what we have, I urge people to do that.”
Mr Johnson said self-isolation rules will be relaxed for everyone with two coronavirus vaccines, switching to a “test-to-release” system from August 16.
“Until then, please, can everyone stick to the program,” he added.
The government’s self-isolation rules have come under scrutiny in recent times after the The PM himself has sparked controversy hoping to use tests to avoid a period of quarantine after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive.
The Prime Minister and Chancellor initially said they would avoid self-isolation despite contact with the Health Secretary by taking advantage of an ongoing testing program that frees some workers from quarantine after a negative test.
He quickly canceled his plan following a huge public backlash, with Labor saying it shows ministers believe “the rules we all follow don’t apply to them”.
Some critical workers have been exempted from coronavirus self-isolation by the government, which was responding to warnings from companies about staff shortages causing huge problems in their industries.
More than 600,000 people were urged by their NHS app to self-isolate in the week leading up to July 14, prompting the industry to seek help to survive what has been called “Pingdemia”.
To avoid empty supermarket shelves, the government has rolled out a pilot program for food producers and distributors, allowing daily on-site testing to protect double-bite workers from self-isolation, as long as they don’t. are not positive.
Other essential workers in sectors such as energy and civil nuclear can avoid isolation if they are negative, have been doubly vaccinated, and their employer has registered them with the government as having a vital role.
Speaking on a visit to Surrey Police Headquarters in Guildford, the Prime Minister also warned against drawing “premature conclusions” from the decline in the number of coronavirus cases.
The Prime Minister told reporters: “I have noticed, of course, that we are six days away from better numbers. But it is very, very important that we do not allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions on this matter.
“Stage 4 of the opening only took place a few days ago, people have to be very careful and this remains the government’s approach.”
He said young people getting vaccinated “would help us all move forward.”
Asked if students should be fully vaccinated to attend classes or if football fans should be hit twice to attend games, Mr Johnson said: “I think young people in this country are doing incredible work to come forward to get vaccinated.
“The numbers are exceptional. It’s almost 70% now of 18-20 year olds who have come forward to receive jabs, it’s just wonderful.
“It’s a good thing to do. I would just say my message to everyone is, get your first jab if you don’t have one yet, but get your second jab as well.
“It will help protect yourself, your family, and help us all move forward.”
