Pak and Saudi Arabia will work together to ensure regional stability and strengthen economic ties | World news





Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday to work together to ensure stability in the two regions, as they decided to further improve their economic ties and expand cooperation in new areas to strengthen their brotherly ties. .

The deal was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his visiting Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.

“We are focusing a lot on the economics of the relationship and the opportunities to expand it beyond traditional investment areas,” Prince Faisal said at a joint press conference alongside Qureshi.

Prince Faisal, who arrived for a day-long visit to Islamabad, said the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council (SP-SCC) was an important vehicle for bringing bilateral relations between the two countries to de new levels.

The SP-SCC was established during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Gulf Kingdom in May and is co-chair of the council with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The two countries will encourage their business communities to interact more frequently to further strengthen economic ties, Prince Faisal said.

He said security and stability were the key to economic prosperity and the two countries had agreed to work together to ensure stability in their respective regions.

“We have agreed to work on regional issues, be it Kashmir, Palestine or Yemen. We will work together to ensure stability in our two regions,” he said.

He also insisted on expanding bilateral coordination in the areas of technology and the environment.

The Saudi minister said his country appreciates the Pakistani community’s contributions to the Kingdom’s economy and in talks with his counterpart, they discussed more opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Qureshi said the talks were mainly focused on promoting bilateral trade and investment.

He said good progress has been made to activate the SP-SCC, including the appointment of country focal persons to oversee the progress.

Qureshi said there are immense opportunities for Saudi Arabia to invest in SEZs under the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, while our workforce and skilled professionals and semi-skilled can also make a significant contribution to the Saudi vision for 2030.

He said Pakistan is keen to expand its relations with Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture, information, media, entertainment and sports. They also discussed cooperation in the field of climate change.

Qureshi also thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan in the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and for playing its role in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Jammu-et -Cashmere.

