Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi to BJP deputies

Published

47 seconds ago

on

By


Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes during a ceremony to celebrate 73rd Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2019 | R Raveendran | ANI

Text size:

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on BJP MPs to mark 75 years of independence by holding programs in every village in their constituencies, State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

Sources said the prime minister also asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers to expose opposition parties because the government is ready for a discussion, but they are not.

Addressing the meeting of the parliamentary BJP party, Modi said the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of independence should not be just a government program, but should be a popular movement with the participation of the people, said Meghwal to reporters after the meeting.

He asked BJP MPs to form a team of two party workers in each segment of the assembly, who will organize the programs and seek out suggestions and ideas from people on how they view India in 2047, when the country will complete its 100 years of independence.

The prime minister told MPs that these two-worker BJP teams will visit 75 villages in each assembly constituency and spend 75 hours in each constituency, Meghwal said.

The 75 years of independence can also be celebrated by organizing local sporting events and cleanliness campaigns, Modi said.

He also placed emphasis on digital literacy of people in rural areas of India so that they can get the maximum benefit from government social protection schemes, said the minister.

Read also : Congress won’t let Parliament work, expose it, PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://theprint.in/india/governance/independence-day-must-be-peoples-movement-organise-events-in-villages-pm-modi-to-bjp-mps/703920/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article