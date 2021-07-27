Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to deepen economic ties





ISLAMABAD:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan and the leaders of Saudi Arabia have agreed to establish the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Advisory Council to strengthen economic ties through bilateral ties.

The foreign minister’s announcement came during a joint press conference he addressed with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, who arrived in Pakistan earlier in the day for a day visit.

“We have made good progress on what the structure should be, what the organization should look like and what the work plan should be,” the FM said, adding that there would be focal points in both countries. to oversee progress in this area. front.

The foreign minister added that new areas, such as information, media, culture and entertainment, were also discussed during the bilateral talks.

“Vision 2023 is about transformation, and this is an area that has not been tapped in the past, and we can help make it happen,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister stressed that the two million Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia would appreciate Pakistani films being screened there and their favorite singers performing.

“This is an area where the two countries could strengthen their cultural ties, in addition to the strong religious bond we have,” the FM said.

The foreign minister said the two countries have supported each other in difficult times. He further hoped that the kingdom would revise its visa restrictions for Pakistanis.

The FM further informed that it had had a discussion on climate change and on how to collectively fight this problem with international cooperation, with its Saudi counterpart.

FM Qureshi also thanked the Saudi government for its “unwavering support” to the FATF. “Their support has been phenomenal,” said the senior diplomat.

He added that Saudi Arabia was also part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) contact group on Jammu and Kashmir. The kingdom has provided support and has shown clarity in its support for Pakistan in the disputed territory, he said.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs declared that he had had a good discussion on this subject with the Saudi minister.

“We discussed what to expect, the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead. Our approach is the same and our objectives are shared, ”he said.

Qureshi further said there were immense opportunities for Saudi Arabia to invest in SEZs under the CPEC project. He said our workforce and skilled and semi-skilled professionals could also make a significant contribution to Saudi Vision 2030.

“Hope to create a dynamic”

On this occasion, Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked Pakistan for its warm welcome. “We discussed ways to further strengthen our strong ties. We want to strengthen our relationship on an institutional basis,” he said.

The Saudi Foreign Minister said: “We hope to build on the dynamic of strong ties based on our brotherhood, as the two countries have always supported each other in difficult times. “

He described the discussions at the delegation level as “very, very fruitful discussions” held on bilateral issues. All areas of the broader spectrum were discussed, with particular emphasis on economic ties, Prince Farhan added.

The Saudi foreign minister said his government would encourage businessmen from both countries to explore investment opportunities in technology fields.

He also ensured the extension of facilitation to Pakistani travelers, particularly in the areas of visa restrictions related to vaccination against Covid-19.

On climate change, he expressed the Saudi commitment to continue working with Pakistan as the country pursues Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to achieve environmental conservation goals.

The Saudi FM appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani community to the development of Saudi Arabia.

“We are working to ease travel restrictions for passengers from Pakistan and we are also making sure that the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia gets vaccinated,” he said.

He said Pakistan had done “exceptionally well” to defeat the coronavirus.

The Saudi FM said security was the key factor in ensuring economic prosperity and pledged to facilitate efforts for peace, whether in Kashmir, Palestine or Afghanistan.

Saudi FM Tour

The Saudi Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan today for a one-day official visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Saudi Supreme Envoy is accompanied by a delegation made up of senior Saudi government officials.

During the visit, the two diplomats exchanged views on the full range of bilateral relations and regional and international issues. The Saudi minister would also appeal to other dignitaries during the visit, the foreign ministry said.

“The visit of the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs is of particular importance in the context of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in May 2021,” the OF added.

It will be a timely opportunity to review the progress of bilateral cooperation in accordance with the vision of the leaders of the two countries, the statement added.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a long-standing and historic brotherly relationship, deeply rooted in a common faith, a shared history and mutual support,” the press release added. “The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues.”

Saudi Arabia is a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) contact group on Jammu and Kashmir and has strongly supported the cause of Kashmir, he added.

Frequent high-level visits were a key feature of the relationship that served to deepen and broaden the relationship in a myriad of dimensions.

The statement added that the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister will strengthen the positive dynamic of high-level exchanges and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The day before, high-level delegations held talks on relations ahead of the Saudi Foreign Minister’s visit.

Emphasis was placed on the Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordinating Council, the highest-level platform for providing strategic direction to bilateral relations. The Saudi side was led by Amb Eid Al-Thaqafi.

