Anies is confident of reaching Jokowi’s goal on vaccinations in DKI





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies BaswedanI’m sure I can make the president’s wish come true Joko Widodoon the number of residents of the capital who were injected vaccine Corona virusCovid-19). Anies said the goal was almost reached. As we know, President Jokowi is targeting 7.5 million people to be vaccinated by the end of August. Currently, Anies claims 7.1 million people have been injected with the vaccine, leaving just 4 million to meet Jokowi’s goal. “As targeted by the president, Jakarta is targeting 7.5 million by the end of August, it has been determined that to date we have vaccinated over 7.1 million,” Anies told reporters at the meeting. ‘SDN Cempaka Putih Barat 05 vaccination review, Tuesday (7/27). “Maybe later this afternoon the data will be released, it could be 7.2 million. This means Jakarta can achieve the goals set by the president faster,” he continued. Even though the goal was met later, Anies admitted that he would continue to increase vaccinations for residents of Jakarta. There are four target recipients of vaccines in the capital. Those who are the target recipients of the vaccine are residents with Jakarta ID cards, residents with ID cards outside of DKI but domiciled in DKI, residents who work at DKI and residents who are educated in Jakarta. “We are targeting these four groups to be vaccinated here. That is why we are not stopping at 7.5 million, we will continue to ensure that at least 4 of them are vaccinated,” Anies said. President Joko Widodo previously ordered DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to complete the Covid-19 vaccination in August. Jokowi said there were 7.5 million people in Jakarta who needed to be injected with a vaccine to gain herd immunity. Jokowi pointed out that Jakarta is an area with high mobility of citizens. According to him, vaccines are a determining factor in the government’s success in limiting the spread of Covid-19 in Jakarta. “I also let the governor of DKI know that by the end of August, Jakarta’s target of 7.5 million people must have been vaccinated,” Jokowi told Tanah Tinggi Flats, Jakarta, broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel, Monday. (14/6). (yoa / bmw)



