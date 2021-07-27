Donald Trump laughed at Hunter Biden’s art at his last rally + more stories





Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most important developments from the art world and the art market. Here's what you need to know on Tuesday July 27th.

Artist Louise Fishman has died Philadelphia-born painter Louise Fishman has died in New York City at the age of 82. Fishman was known for her modern abstract paintings which she considered indelible linked to her identity as a lesbian Jewish feminist. In a statement on Instagram, her Karma gallery said her “pursuit of individual freedom and self-expression” was what motivated her as an artist. His death “leaves an immense void in the world of art”. (ARTnews)

Michael Heizer Fans Scuttle Solar Plant Plans Local residents of Overton, Nevada have succeeded in their campaign to cancel plans to build a billion-dollar solar power plant near Michael Heizer’s Double Negative workspace in 1969. The renewable energy companies behind the plans withdrew after residents and local activists said plans to build America’s largest solar farm on 9,000 acres of Mormon Mesa would obscure the view of important works of art and would deter tourism to the area, as well as potentially endanger wildlife. (Artistic Forum)

Donald Trump weighs in on controversy over Hunter Biden’s art Former US President Donald Trump is fanning the flames over Hunter Biden’s controversial decision to sell his work. Trump echoed concerns that buyers could potentially buy the art of the first son in an attempt to exert influence in the White House. At a rally in Turning Point USA on Friday, Trump exclaimed, “What if Hunter Biden got half a million dollars to paint and he had never painted before, could you imagine if my kids would do that? ? ” It was, he added, “a bribe.” (Real clear policy)

New Yorks Hispanic Society workers vote for unionization Employees of New York’s Hispanic Society voted 15 to 1 to join United Auto, Aerospace and Commercial Workers Local 2110 agricultural tools of America. The union said museum staff were concerned about job insecurity, loss of pensions, poor health and safety standards and below-median wages for museum employees in the area. The move is part of a growing movement to organize museum and cultural industry workers in the United States, which already includes those at the New Museum, Whitney, Mass MoCA, MFA Boston and others. (The Arts Journal)

Big Eyes painting stolen in 1974 has been recovered A painting by American artist Margaret Keane that was stolen in 1972 has been returned to its original owner. The painting, Eyes Upon You, depicts seven children, including the daughter of a local dentist the artist met while living in Hawaii. The artwork went missing for more than 50 years after being stolen from the dentist’s office and was found by art detective Robert Wittman after it was recently sold by Heritage Auctions in Dallas for $ 35,000. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Museum dedicated to Apple opens in Poland Warsaw, Poland, will be the unlikely site of a museum dedicated to Apple. Scheduled to open this fall, the more than 1,500 exhibits will include Apple computers and accessories, as well as a working Apple I replica signed by Steve Wozniak. Some Polish residents seem stunned by the news, one commentator writing online: “Well, we have such dedicated Apple fans in Poland, but I would prefer the official Apple Store, the Polish siri, Apple News or either. of the 12315412345 things we do. not from them. (Mac rumors)

Architect Thomas Heatherwick May Design Pandemic Memorial Architect Thomas Heatherwick, who designed the ship in New York, is said to be in talks with UK government officials about the possibility of designing an official memorial to the lives lost during the pandemic. Boris Johnson has expressed his support for the installation of such a memorial at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (The Times)

Volta to make delayed Miami debut The art fair, known for its Basel and New York editions, will travel to Florida in December, where it takes place in downtown Miami, near NADA and ArtMiami. The Armory Show’s former sister fair replaces the long-running Pulse Art Fair, which was bought and closed by new owner Ramsay Fairs. (Press release)

Guan-type porcelain vase sold for 700 times the auction estimate A guan-type porcelain vase sold for a whopping 365,000 ($ 430,000) at Dublin-based auction house Adams in late June , against an estimate of only 300,500 ($ 350 $ 590). Although it bears marks indicating that it dates from the Qing Dynasty period of Emperor Yongzheng, the auction house had not authenticated it as such (and many copies of these vases have been made in later eras), although bidders clearly felt this was the real deal. (Antique Trade Journal)

