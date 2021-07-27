Germany investigates list of suspected executions of Turkish journalists





Deutsche Welle Turkish reported on Tuesday that the German Federal Interior Ministry said it would continue to examine the possible existence of a list of alleged executions targeting Turkish journalists who criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government. The investigation will be deepened, said Helmut Teichmann, undersecretary at the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, in response to questions from a German member of the Bundestag, according to Deutsche Welle Turkish. There have been a growing number of attacks by unknown assailants on independent Turkish journalists in recent months in Germany and other European countries. More recently, Turkish dissident journalist Erk Acarer was assaulted outside his home in Berlin and hospitalized on July 7. Acarer said on Twitter that he knew the attackers and that they told him to stop his journalistic activities. German police also warned Celal Baslangic, editor-in-chief of Arti Tv and Arti Gercek, an independent media outlet based in Cologne, that he was at risk of being assassinated. Baslangic said two police officers visited him at his home and confirmed the existence of a list of assassinations of journalistic critics of Turkish strongman Erdogan. The German Federation of Journalists, DJV, also said that according to its sources in the German police, there is an execution list targeting 55 Turkish journalists. There are a series of threats and attacks against journalists exiled from Turkey living in Germany, DJV Chairman Frank Uberall said in a written statement on Saturday. He urged the German foreign minister to summon the Turkish envoy to Berlin and make it clear to the ambassador that these were unacceptable crimes. There has been no official response to Turkey’s claims so far. Germany has become home to many critical Turkish journalists since Erdogan stepped up his crackdown on his opponents following a failed coup attempt in 2016. Several Turkish media have also moved to Germany to continue their activities and avoid pressure. Since the failed coup attempt in 2016, the Turkish government has shut down or seized 204 media institutions. According to the monitoring organization Reporters Without Borders, more than 200 journalists and media professionals have been imprisoned in Turkey over the past five years. Turkey continues to be one of the world’s leading jailers of journalists and listed as non-free by the US Freedom House watchdog.

