Two civilians killed, many injured in unprovoked shooting by Pakistani troops in Neelum district of PoJK





Massive protests at the PoJK against the Pakistani army

Massive protests erupted in almost all parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after Sunday’s elections, which were marred by rigging and violence by workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek party. e-Insaf (PTI), with the help of the Pakistani army.

Imran Khan’s PTI won a majority of the 45 members of the PoJK Assembly by winning 25 seats allegedly by coercive means by brazenly depriving people of their democratic rights.

The protests, which began in Sunday’s polls in specific areas, have now engulfed the entire PoJK as residents take to the streets against the theft of their votes.

Minutes after the election results were announced, residents of PoJK launched a #VoteChorMafia hashtag on social media with photos of Imran Khan and Pakistani army chief Bajwa.

social media

Two civilians killed, several gunshot wounds

Two people were killed and 15 injured in the village of Sharda in the Neelum district of PoJK on Monday after Pakistani troops from Frontier Constabulary (FC) opened fire on local villagers protesting against the military’s election rigging Pakistani.

PoJK social activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza said another person succumbed to his injuries, bringing the toll to three. “This incident is the cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens because Pakistani troops used unprovoked fire on civilians,” Mirza said, adding that the gruesome murder of three civilians was the party’s first gift. ‘Imran Khan for the people of PoJK.

“Successive Pakistani regimes have adopted oppressive means to deprive us of our basic rights,” he said and alleged that sexual assaults on women by the Pakistani military have become a routine matter in the PoJK.

social media

Opposition candidate asks for India’s help

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, who was not allowed to campaign for the election, said he would ask India for help if the local administration does not cooperate with him, because the elections to the Legislative Assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were marked by violence.

According to Pakistani media, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar said his electoral camp had been dismantled despite the presence of police.

The PML-N candidate had warned that his party would also cause problems if the vote did not proceed peacefully. “The deputy commissioner had asked my election officials to leave and threatened them,” he said and called on the government to take action, failing which he said unrest would ensue and that people would die.

Opposition parties accused the PTI-led government of rigging the elections. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) vice chairperson Senator Sherry Rehman accused the Center of systematic rigging and said it was trying to steal the elections.

Meanwhile, the so-called PoJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has called the elections a farce. “The assembly elections were nothing more than a farce to deceive the people,” he said in a statement.

Interestingly, only Pakistan-based parties get seats

Although successive Pakistani governments have repeatedly claimed to give autonomy to the PoJK, regional parties have never been allowed to thrive in this part. Three parties focused on Pakistan, namely Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Imran Khan, the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) of Nawaz Sharief and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of the Bhutto-Zardari family dominated the elections.

The PTI won 25 seats with 32% of the vote, followed by the PPP 11 seats with 17% of the vote, the PML-N 6 seats leaving with 25% of the votes. Two regional parties based in the PoJK won one seat each.

social media

Internet users launch the trendy hashtag #VoteChorMafia

On the one hand, the inhabitants of PoJK resorted to the protest against the “theft” of votes, internet users began to use the #VoteChorMafia trend on social networks to highlight an unprecedented rigging during the elections.

“In the elections, the way the institutions rigged the puppet government. There is no precedent in its history. The party with 32 votes forms the government while the party with 18 votes is the opposition candidate and the party with 25 received 5 votes. seats. Too bad, “tweeted Mian Mujeeb Ur Rehman, a prominent Pakistani columnist.

“Election rigging is the continuation of thefts in the 2018 general election. The rogue and dishonest mafia is determined to disrespect parliament and justice to usurp power. Can defeat the ambitions of the chor mafia vote,” a Another Twitter user Malik Ali tweeted Hassan.

“I think that today Pakistani army troops are trained in the methods of stealing votes during elections at polling stations instead of war,” observed Dr Ali Gujjar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibtimes.co.in/massive-protests-held-pojk-against-pakistani-army-heres-why-839099%3Futm_source%3DInternal%26utm_medium%3DHomepage%26utm_campaign%3Dblock3-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos