Discussion on Covid vaccines and Bengal plans during meeting with PM Modi: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The chief minister had requested this meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence earlier this month. It was the first official meeting between CM Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the two men led their respective parties to battle in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The two had briefly met at Kalaikunda Air Base in West Bengal for a Cyclone Yaas review meeting in the last week of May. Following her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference on Tuesday. Asked about her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mamata Banerjee said she spoke to Prime Minister Modi about Covid-19. The West Bengal chief minister also said Prime Minister Modi is expected to call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus espionage scandal. West Bengal CM @MamataOfficiel called the PM arenarendramodi. pic.twitter.com/KY8vEYmPwp PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 27, 2021 However, she declined to comment on what Prime Minister Modi said at the meeting. “I can’t tell you what he said because it wouldn’t be fair,” she told reporters. When asked if she would visit Parliament during the current monsoon session, Mamata Banerjee replied: “If journalists are not allowed to enter the central hall, how can I get to Parliament? READ: Reform and Repositioning: Is Mamata Banerjee Becoming a Candidate for Prime Minister? “We [West Bengal] need more vaccines and drugs. Our state has achieved less compared to other states in terms of population, ”she said. Mamata Banerjee told reporters: “I asked for time with the Prime Minister after our government was formed for the third time. He once went to Kalaikunda. We were unable to meet individually. It was our courtesy visit. Mamata Banerjee also said that development projects in West Bengal were also discussed during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Mamata Banerjee on 5-day visit to New Delhi Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Mamata Banerjee met with former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath and Congressman Anand Sharma in the nation’s capital. She is also expected to meet with Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi later today. CM Mamata Banerjee is due to meet with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. There is also speculation that she might appeal to NCP leader Sharad Pawar and other senior opposition leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav, during her visit. of five days in Delhi. Political circles are abuzz with rumors that the TMC is trying to forge an alliance against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (With contributions from Poulomi Saha)

