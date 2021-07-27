Police officers to give first-hand testimony on the Capitol riot





House Republicans attack Pelosi ahead of January 6 first hearing

House Republicans lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of the first hearing on the Jan.6 attack, saying Democrats were trying to promote some narrative about the riot and cover up Pelosi.

“Why were we ill-prepared for that day,” parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Said at a press conference outside Capitol Hill, repeating a talking point according to which Pelosi bears some responsibility for the riot.

McCarthy said Republicans wanted to participate, but Pelosi is trying to prevent members from asking the “tough questions” about why the United States Capitol Police were not ready to take on hundreds of Trump supporters who revolted outside the Capitol, many of whom stormed the building.

He said that because Pelosi would not sit on the members he appointed, it “becomes a failed committee and report, a sham no one can believe.”

Elise Stefanik of New York, who was chosen as president of the House GOP Conference after select committee member Liz Cheney was ousted from the No. 3 leadership position, said: “The American people deserve to know the truth that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6 and it was only after Republicans started asking these important questions that she refused to answer them. Sit. “

Cheney says panel could call Jordan as a witness, subpoena McCarthy and Trump

Representative Cheney, among the two Republicans on the select committee, said Tuesday morning that the panel may call Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as an important witness and may subpoena House Minority Leader McCarthy and even former President Trump.

In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Cheney said Jordan could be called as an important witness because she said he attended a number of meetings before what happened. January 6, involved in planning for January. 6, certainly for the objections of that day.

Pelosi blocked Jordan’s nomination to the committee.

Cheney, who said the committee’s investigation was “not a game” and “deadly serious,” said the panel could subpoena McCarthy and Trump, but the committee will go wherever we need to go to. get the facts.

The Wyoming Republican said she could not explain why many of her fellow Republicans were trying to dismiss the events of January 6, adding, I cannot explain why they have passed, in such a short time, from understanding that danger to now, in some cases, trying to whitewash it, trying to ignore what happened and kissing President Trump, whom we know a number of people who were invading the Capitol, said they were doing so here because of him.

Teaganne finn

2h ago / 11:29 UTC

Kinzinger calls McCarthy’s comments ‘childish’

WASHINGTON Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger responded on Monday to comments from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that he had accepted his assignment on the panel investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol.

“He can call me any names you want,” said Kinzinger, of Illinois. “I am an elected member of Congress. I am a Republican.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sunday that she had appointed Kinzinger, a vocal Trump critic, to the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot.

McCarthy criticized Kinzinger’s addition in a statement, calling it a “self-designation” that will not make the panel’s investigation a “serious investigation.”

Kinzinger joins the only other Republican on the committee, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was ousted from the House Republican Conference presidency after criticizing Trump and his fellow Republicans for continuing to make false allegations of fraud during the elections. 2020 elections.

If McCarthy chooses to take action against him and Cheney, Kinzinger said, “I think that probably says more about them than us.”

Dartunorro clark

2h ago / 11:14 UTC

Four law enforcement officers testify to the January 6 attack

Four law enforcement officers who were on the front line during the January 6 attack will testify at the select committee hearing. This is the first time they have told their stories under oath at a congressional hearing.

Harry Dunn, Private First Class, United States Capitol Police

A 13-year veteran of the force, Dunn’s testimony of racist insults endured by the mob during the riot was included in Trump’s second impeachment trial. Dunn also said he suffered physical assault from the mob and spoke about what happened on the day of the attack.

Aquilino Gonell, Sergeant, United States Capitol Police

Gonell was beaten with a flag pole during the riot and later told media he believed he would die that day.

Michael Fanone, Officer, Metropolitan Police Department

Fanone said he suffered a heart attack and head trauma as a result of the violent attack. Fanone sharply criticized politicians downplaying the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill when hordes of rioters were encouraged by Trump’s lies about voter fraud.

Daniel Hodges, Officer, Metropolitan Police Department

Hodges was seen in viral videos trapped between the gates during the Capitol Riot, trying to stop protesters from storming the Capitol. Despite the excruciating pain he seemed to feel during the attack, he later told reporters he was happy to do his duty. The FBI arrested a Connecticut man for allegedly assaulting Hodges.

Dartunorro clark

3h ago / 10:57 UTC

Cheney to make opening statement at the January 6 hearing

Representative Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, is expected to make an opening statement today.

The Wyoming Republican, who was selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the de facto ranking member after Pelosi rejected two of the five GOP members selected by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which l ‘prompted the removal of the five panel members.

Cheney was ousted from her leadership role in the GOP conference after criticizing former President Trump for his role in the riot. She voted in favor of an article of impeachment against him.

The hearing, titled The Law Enforcement Experience on January 6, is expected to last around 2-3 hours and will feature testimony from several law enforcement officials who were present on the day of the attack.

Dartunorro clark

3h ago / 10:44 UTC

McCarthy’s picks will be absent from the committee. Here’s why.

When the select committee on the Jan.6 attack begins its work, there will be no one on the panel selected by GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

That’s because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy’s selections for the select committee, prompting McCarthy to withdraw all of his proposed candidates. The picks included Republicans Jim Jordan of Ohio, Jim Banks of Indiana, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas. Pelosi dismissed Banks and Jordan because of “the impact their appointments could have on the integrity of the investigation.”

On Monday night, McCarthy attempted to force a vote in the House to allow his picks to be placed on the committee, but it was rejected 218 to 197.

Republicans argued Democrats were using the commission for political messaging. But Pelosi added Republican Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming to the committee, both outspoken critics of Trump.

