JusticeForNoor: Pakistanis protest against “beheading” of former diplomat’s daughter

The recent atrocities have rekindled concerns that the government and company of Prime Minister Imran Khan appear incapable of ensuring the safety of women in Pakistan.

Protests have erupted in different parts of Pakistan as protesters demand justice for Noor Mukadam, the 27-year-old girl who was beheaded last week from a former diplomat.

The victim was the daughter of the former Pakistani ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan, Shaukat Mukadam. She was reportedly beheaded by a man from a wealthy family in Islamabad.

The accused, Zahir Zamir Jaffer, son of a prominent businessman, was reportedly arrested.

The incident has shocked many around the country, as they call on the government to keep women safe while berating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on social media.

Human rights activists, colleagues of the Ambassador, Pakistan-based celebrities such as actresses Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane, and singer Meesha Shafi – among others – have all come forward to express their disgust.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the murder of Noor Mukadam.

He wrote on Twitter: “It has no place in our society, our lives, our religion or our culture. We have to work harder and do more for prevention and for justice. For Saima, for Quratulain, for Noor. ”

I cannot express strongly enough my absolute condemnation of the recent violence and brutality against women. It has no place in our society, our lives, our religion or our culture. We must work harder and do more for prevention and for justice.

For Saima, for Quratulain, for Noor.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 23, 2021

Quratulain was a mother of four who was tortured to death by her husband on July 15 and Saima Ali was shot dead by her husband in another incident earlier this month.

The killings shed light on the culture of femicide and violence against women in the Islamic country.

Pakistan ranks sixth in the table of the world’s most dangerous countries for women, according to a Thomson Reuters Foundation report.

There has been unrest over the increase in gender-based violence since Imran Khan, in an interview last month, resorted to blaming the victims. He said: “If a woman wears revealing clothes, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense.”

After being appointed Prime Minister in 2018, Khan described the struggle of Pakistani women as a Western concept.

He added: “I don’t agree with this Western concept – this feminist movement – it degraded the role of a mother. My mother had the biggest impact on my life.”

