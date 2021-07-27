Biden’s first visit to the intelligence agency to contrast with Trump’s





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden makes his first visit to an agency of the U.S. intelligence community, seeking to underscore his confidence in national security leaders after the incendiary battles of his predecessors against what he has often ridiculed as the deep state.

Biden is scheduled to visit the office of the Director of National Intelligence, who oversees the 17 U.S. intelligence organizations, on Tuesday afternoon. The White House said in a statement that Biden intended to express his admiration for their work and to stress the importance to our national security of collecting and analyzing intelligence without political interference.

President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency on his first full day in office, praising the agencies but also expressing personal grievances. Standing in front of the CIA Memorial Wall with stars marking each of the officers who died in service, Trump settled scores with the media and repeated false claims about the size of his inaugural crowd.

The relationship between the intelligence community and the president deteriorated from that day on, said Glenn Gerstell, who then served as general counsel to the National Security Agency and resigned last year.

Trump would go through four permanent or acting directors of national intelligence in four years and engage in near-constant battles with the intelligence community.

In particular, he was angry with his assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign on his behalf and his role in revealing that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden, an action that ultimately led to Trump’s first impeachment. Trump ultimately fired the Inspector General of the National Intelligence Bureau, the internal watchdog that has exposed this pressure.

In contrast, Biden has repeatedly insisted that he will not exert political pressure on intelligence agencies, a message repeated by his top officials. He also came to power with a long history of working with intelligence officials as vice president and in the Senate.

The president has already appealed to National Intelligence Director Avril Haines with several politically sensitive requests. Perhaps most important is a close examination of the origins of COVID-19 as scientists increasingly fear the new coronavirus may have originated from a Chinese laboratory. Biden set a 90-day deadline and pledged to make the results of the review public.

Haines and CIA Director Bill Burns are also investigating a growing number of reported injuries and illnesses, possibly related to energy attacks directed in what’s known as Havana Syndrome. The CIA recently appointed a new director of its task force investigating the Havana Syndrome cases, an undercover official who participated in the hunt for Osama bin Laden. And intelligence agencies must adjust to the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, with growing fears that the Taliban may overthrow the US-backed central government.

Haines and Burns also said their examination of the origins of COVID-19 may be inconclusive, likely disappointing lawmakers and observers who have pushed for more aggressive action against China.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden was not likely to make Trump a central part of his message during his visit.

He is someone who believes in the role of the public service intelligence community, she said. He believes they are the backbone of our government and certainly hell show it clearly.

Harry Coker, a former senior National Security Agency and CIA official who advised Biden’s transition team, said he expected the president to discuss China’s threats and priorities to deal with Beijing. Coker also expected Biden to address the sagging morale within the National Intelligence Bureau and make it clear his interest in wanting the truth, whether someone sees it as good or bad.

Former officials have said Bidens’ choice to visit the national intelligence director before the CIA was important because it makes it clear that he wants Haines to be seen as his top intelligence adviser. When his office was established in 2005 to better coordinate intelligence sharing in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, he took on a leadership role once held by the director of the CIA. Since then, agencies and executives have periodically fought for preeminence, raising fears that the views of some agencies will be heard more strongly than others.

I think we have had a few presidents in a row where the supremacy of the DNI has been called into question, either by the selection of the people they have chosen for the position or by the way in which they have engaged in the community, said Larry Pfeiffer, a former senior official with both the CIA and the Intelligence Bureau who now runs the Hayden Center at George Mason University.

Pfeiffer said he strongly supports Bidens’ visit and also hopes the president will eventually visit the memorial wall where Trump spoke in January 2017.

___

Associated Press reporter Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-government-and-politics-health-coronavirus-pandemic-cia-02b42e34d723ee525eab1d2e18dd14c9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos