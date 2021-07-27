PM Modi calls on BJP MPs to expose opposition for not allowing parliament to function





New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on MPs from the Bharatiya Janata party to denounce opposition parties for not letting parliament do business, sources said. The comments were made by the Prime Minister during the BJP parliamentary meeting held on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s comments on the opposition come as both houses of parliament have faced multiple adjournments due to the rowdy repeatedly created by opposition parties.

Prime Minister Modi also called on ministers and lawmakers to maintain good relations with opposition lawmakers, sources said.

Meanwhile, during a briefing on the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the prime minister also spoke about “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at the party meeting and said that people had blessed us and this was an opportunity to instill a sense of serving the country.

“Between August 15, 2022 and August 15, 2023, two workers will be handpicked to visit 75 villages per Assembly constituency. They will spend 75 hours in each village collecting remarkable ideas and initiatives which will then be brought together for the development of the country, ”Meghwal said.

He added that MPs had been told they too had to make sure everyone was connected, he said in 2047 we will be celebrating 100 years of independence, so we should collect ideas from people for the development of the country.

Prime Minister Modi said Azadi ka Mahotsav must be a “Jan Andolan”, he added.

A meeting of the parliamentary party BJP was held at the premises of the Parliament in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders attended the meeting.

Earlier, the BJP also held a parliamentary party meeting on July 20 before work began on the second day of the monsoon session. (ANI)

