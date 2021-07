Rtl today – deadly surge: Indonesia reports record 2,069 virus deaths in 24 hours

Indonesia reported a record 2,069 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday as it faces its deadliest Covid-19 surge since the start of the pandemic. The grim tally was nearly 600 deaths higher than the day before and surpassed the daily record of 1,566 deaths last week, the health ministry said. New infections also climbed to just over 45,000, from around 28,000 on Monday. The mind-boggling data comes after the Southeast Asian nation this week loosened virus brakes by allowing small stores, street restaurants and some malls to reopen after a three-week partial lockdown. Health experts had warned it could trigger a new wave of cases, as the highly infectious delta variant tears apart the vast archipelago, which has passed India and Brazil to become the global epicenter of the pandemic. Malls and mosques in the least affected areas of the predominantly Muslim nation have also been given the green light to open their doors from Monday, to limited crowds and with shorter hours. The offices were still under order of closure. Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world where tens of millions of people live hand to mouth, has avoided the strict closures seen in some other countries. But the government has been widely criticized for its handling of the pandemic and policies that critics say prioritize Southeast Asia’s largest economy over public health. President Joko Widodo has pointed to declining daily rates of infection and occupancy of hospitals, including in the hard-hit capital, Jakarta, to justify the easing. But the Delta variant has been detected in a dozen regions outside of densely populated Jakarta, Java and Bali, where infections have also skyrocketed in recent weeks. Nearly 19,000 foreign nationals have left Indonesia through Jakarta’s main international airport since early July, an exodus led by Japanese and Chinese expatriates, with 2,962 and 2,219 departures respectively, the immigration department said on Tuesday. Indonesia is a major market for Japanese companies and hosts many business-supported business projects in China, its largest trading partner. Immunization levels in Indonesia remain well below the one million per day target set by the government for July. Less than seven percent of its 270 million people have been fully immunized with two injections. The country has reported a total of more than 3.2 million cases and 86,835 deaths from the virus, but those official figures are widely viewed as severe undercount, due to low rates of testing and tracing.

