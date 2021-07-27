It’s hard to predict what actions will be next in China’s crackdown

Talk about collateral damage.

The three Chinese online education providers that authorities ordered to become nonprofits over the weekend made up only a tiny fraction of national stock indexes. the



MSCI iShares China



exchange-traded funds (ticker: MCHI) still fell 6% on Monday.

Top 10 components Beijing shouldn’t have conceivable beef with electric vehicle maker



Nio



(NIO),



Ping An Insurance Group



(2318.Hong Kong) and phone maker



Xiaomi



(1810. Hong Kong) all fell from 4% to 5% in two sessions.



Wuxi Biologics Caiman



(2269. Hong Kong), an emerging global champion of biotechnology development, fell 10%.

However, investors are not rushing to buy these dips. The governments’ war on tutoring companies follows months of regulatory action against Chinese internet stars. This makes it difficult to predict who will incur its wrath next, and it is easy to think that there is a wider recoil of the communist state against its engines of capitalist growth.

In 25 years of investing in China, I haven’t experienced anything like this, says Vivian Lin Thurston, portfolio manager of the Chinese A-share growth strategy at William Blair. There is a lot of uncertainty about what the next industry will be.

The Assault on Guardians After School, or AST, did not come from an all blue sky. Industry leaders



New Oriental Education and Technology Group



(EDU),



TAL Education Group



(TAL) and



Gaotu Techedu



(GOTU) have covered Chinese media with advertisements that many parents see as pressure for crash courses they cannot afford. President Xi Jinping flagged this as a social issue in March. The state press launched the dubious theory that spending on private education could lower China’s birth rate by increasing the costs of educating every child.

Beijing’s earlier actions against tech powers like the e-commerce leader



Alibaba Holding Group



(BABA), champion of food delivery



Meituan



(3690.Hong Kong) and ride-hailing giant



Didi Global



(DIDI) were not unfounded either. Governments around the world are attacking the monopoly power of digital platforms and / or labor practices.

The problem is, Chinese leaders can meddle in any business they choose and order reforms without due process or warning. The scale and timing of the action against AST was unprecedented, Thurston said. We went from first mention to worst case in a matter of months.

China’s pendulum might just come back to getting rich by being glorious at some point. The next 3 to 6 months remain the window for tighter regulation, said Larry Hu, head of the Chinese economy at



Macquarie Group.



After that, Xi & Co. will refocus on its goal of doubling gross domestic product by 2035 and worry less about where that growth comes from.

Tom Masi and Nuno Fernandes, co-managers of emerging wealth management strategy at GW&K Investment Management, buy into this bullish outlook. For someone just starting out, now is the perfect time to invest in China, Masi says.

Just two caveats: your investments must be aligned with government policy, whatever it is, and you must have time. Masi and Fernandes are betting on an increase in disposable income with stocks of luxury goods, travel and consumption away from home. And they plan to put these companies aside for a number of years.

Less patient investors may find Chinese leadership psychoanalysis too stressful an activity. The more catastrophic reforms Beijing undertakes, the harder it will be to restore confidence when they decide to relax. They don’t think about the implications of their actions for capital markets, Thurston said. The scars will take a long time to heal.

