GOP fights Trump on eve of January 6 first hearing





House Democrats will launch their much-sought after probe into the Jan.6 Capitol attack on Tuesday, launching a controversial probe just as the GOP clashes with the insurgency and former President Trump Donald Trump’s Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked by Trump Jr. gasoline bombs inches from DeSantis as GOP’s most popular character in new poll: Axios Trump backs Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race MORE’s role in this issue reached its climax.

The select committee’s first hearing will feature testimony from police officers who defended the Capitol complex from the violent crowd that day. But on Tuesday the focus will be on a pair of Republicans selected by President Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiHouse rejects GOP efforts to secure McCarthy’s picks for the Jan.6 GOP brawls against Trump on the eve of the Jan.6 first hearing Five things to watch out for as the Jan. 6 panel begins its MORE (D-Calif.) Work that has become the face of the GOP in the anti-Trump movement, both in Congress and far beyond.

Representative Liz Cheney’s nominationElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump Jr. overtakes DeSantis as the GOP’s most popular figure in new poll: Axios House rejects GOP efforts to secure McCarthy’s picks for the Jan. 6 panel. 6 MORE hearing (R-Wyo.) And Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerHouse dismisses GOP efforts to secure McCarthy’s picks for January 6 panel GOP battles Trump on the eve of January 6 hearing five things to watch out for as Jan. 6 panel begins MORE (R-Ill.) work on the special committee while benefiting Democrats by bolstering the panel’s bipartisan good faith sparked a storm of controversy within the Republican conference. As Tuesday’s hearing draws near, the GOP’s internal sparring has now turned into a hand-to-hand brawl.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Trump Jr. overtakes DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios GOP lawmakers call on Cuba to meet with Biden House rejects efforts of GOP to back McCarthy’s picks for the Jan. 6 panel two defectors on Monday, calling them Republicans Pelosi, a derogatory benchmark, in conservative eyes, given the GOP’s historic disregard for the longtime Democratic leader.

Cheney and Kinzinger, who gathered with Democratic members of the Jan.6 panel on Monday, hit back at McCarthy, calling his remarks childish, if not unexpected.

Were doing great things right now. We were getting the answers to the worst attack on Capitol Hill since the War of 1812. He can call me whatever he wants, Kinzinger, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, told reporters as he left the session. strategy.

I am a Republican. Kevin McCarthy is technically my Republican leader. And calling members of Congress by childish names like Donald Trump did, I guess that’s just kinda normal for the course, Kinzinger added.

The internal clash highlights the explosive controversy surrounding Trump’s actions after his election defeat in November, when he spread false claims that the results were fraudulent and encouraged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill to block certification President BidenJoe BidenTrump Endorses Ken Paxton Over George P. Bush In Texas Attorney General Race GOP Lawmakers Call On Cuba To Meet Biden For Families, Sending Money To Cuba Should Not Be Football Political Victory MORE. Five people died in events related to the January 6 uprising and around 140 police officers were injured.

Four of those officers, two representing the United States Capitol Police Force and two from the DC Metropolitan Police Department, are due to testify on Tuesday of their experiences in defending Congress that day. All four have criticized both Trump’s and Republicans’ actions, now downplaying the January 6 violence.

McCarthy originally appointed five Republicans to the select committee. But Pelosi rejected two of them. Reps Jim Banks (Ind.) And Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel Jordan Britney Spears’ new lawyer files petition to remove his father as Conservative House rejects GOP efforts to seat McCarthy’s picks for GOP brawls against Trump on the eve of the first Jan. 6 hearing in MORE, Ohio, of strong Trump supporters whom the president deemed a threat to the integrity of the investigation.

In response, McCarthy withdrew all of his GOP choices from the panel, calling it a Pelosi-orchestrated sham designed only to attack Trump and Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm election. The boycott was hailed by many at the meeting. GOP conference, but it was also a gamble, leaving Trump with no supporters on the dais as the select committee continues its work.

Democrats are hardly sympathetic to the plight of the GOPs, noting that Republican leaders initially approved but ultimately blocked the formation of an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the attack.

Kevin McCarthy made his bed and he must sleep in it, Rep. Jamie RaskinJamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinGOP battles Trump on the eve of January 6, hearing Texas Democrats who fled the state testify before the subcommittee from the United States House, Pelosi is calling Kinzinger to sit on the Jan.6 panel MORE (D-Md.), one of Pelosis’s picks on the committee, told The Hill on Monday.

The arrival of the inquiry and the war within the parties that accompanied it have put McCarthy in a difficult position as he attempts to unify his 211-member conference against the Biden administration in a bid to retake the majority next year.

McCarthy faces calls from the Freedom Caucus, the block of conservative shakers close to Trump, to force a token vote by the end of the week to oust Pelosi from the presidency.

Other grassroots Republicans are pushing McCarthy to call for retaliation against Cheney and Kinzinger for agreeing to sit on the Pelosis panel on Jan.6. Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzTrump Jr. overtakes DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll on Monday: New Axios lawyer Britney Spears files motion to remove his father as Tory GOP fights against Trump on the eve of the Jan.6 first hearing MORE (R-Fla.) asked McCarthy to strip them of their other House committee assignments.

They are no longer part of our team, Gaetz, a key Trump ally, told Newsmax TV.

Appearing at a White House event on Monday, McCarthy targeted Cheney and Kinzinger, but was not hired when asked if he wanted to see them kicked out of their other congressional committees, as he said. did in 2019 with the representative at the time. Steve KingSteven (Steve) Arnold KingGOP fights Trump on the eve of January 6, overhearing Pence travel to Iowa to cover the event for the congressman. Steve King’s former challenger to rural GOP voters says “They Hate Democrats” PLUS (R-Iowa) on his defense of white supremacy.

“Well,” McCarthy told reporters in the Rose Garden.

Some of McCarthy’s allies have said they don’t see him supporting efforts to punish Cheney and Kinzinger. This would further highlight GOP divisions, and its unlikely McCarthy could even successfully oust the pair given that Pelosi and the Democrats, who hold the majority, would have the option to vote against the GOP effort on the ground, have said Democratic sources.

I think that’s a stretch at this point that McCarthy would take action, said a GOP lawmaker close to the leader.

The internal battle highlighted Trump’s continued hold on the party and the unpleasant choice Republican lawmakers face as a result. Either they approve of his lie about the stolen election and downplay the January 6 violence, or they risk his anger and perhaps a main career-ending challenge.

Indeed, nine of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January already face promises of such a challenge, and the former president is offering to endorse any GOP candidate who may emerge to face the 10. Rep. John KatkoJohn Michael KatkoGOP brawls over Trump on eve of January 6 first hearing Senators introduce bipartisan bill to protect critical groups from hackers House erupts in anger at January 6 and Trump’s role MORE (RN.Y.).

Cheney, a defense hawk and descendant of a conservative political dynasty despised by Democrats for decades, suddenly found herself hailed by liberals as a patriot.

The country will increasingly appreciate the integrity and constitutional patriotism of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and other Republicans who are prepared to investigate for the truth, rather than a narrow partisan agenda, Raskin said.

In February, Raskin led the prosecution of Democrats in Trump’s second impeachment trial, which included a graphic video of a pro-Trump mob attacking police as they defended the Capitol. A mix of news and old videos from Jan.6 will also play a role in Tuesday’s hearing, Democrats said.

Cheney, who was ousted from the GOP leadership in May for continuing to blame Trump for Jan.6, will secure a prominent spot in the hearing immediately after President Bennie ThompsonBennie Gordon ThompsonGOP argued against Trump at the day before January 6th hearing five things to Watch the January 6 panel start its work Cheney to secure a prominent niche at the January 6 committee’s first hearing MORE (D-Miss.) makes her opening remarks.

With so much media attention on the Jan. 6 panel opening hearing, Trump’s loyalists have made it clear they will try to distract and execute counter-programming.

McCarthy and his five panel picks will hold a press conference Tuesday morning, ahead of the hearing, likely trying to blame Pelosi for the security outage on Capitol Hill that day. Representatives Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to minimize danger of increased Capitol riots The memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she meets Trump in Florida “soon” PLUS (R-Ga.) Thomas MassieThomas Harold MassieGOP is fighting Trump on the eve of the Jan. 6 first hearing. Ethics panel confirms 0 mask fines against Greene, other GOP lawmakers House Ethics panel confirms 0 mask fines against GOP lawmakers MORE (R-Ky.) And Ralph Norman Ralph Warren NormanGOP stands fights Trump on eve of January 6 first hearing Ethics panel confirms 0 mask fines against Greene, other GOP lawmakers GOP lawmakers pressure airlines over MORE flight cancellations (RS. C.) tease a major announcement Tuesday morning. And later, Greene, Gaetz and others will go to the Justice Department to ask for information on the treatment of the January 6 insurgents who remain in prison.

Critics of Trump in both parties ignore distractions, saying the Jan.6 attack was a threat to nations that underpin democratic traditions and deserves close examination.

“This will be … a really important opportunity to remind everyone of the need to be held to account for what happened, [and] to make sure that doesn’t happen again, ”Cheney said.

