PLEASE WATCH | Guess what Chinese President Xi will say to Narendra Modi





Knowing the Chinese penchant for homework and relying on genuine expertise rather than knowledgeable bureaucrats, I wonder what President Xi will say to Prime Minister Modi when they next meet. Knowing how the growing group of South Asian experts in China are advising their leaders on our region, I am well placed to hazard a guess. Xi will question Modi about the deaths of six Assam police officers during their violent meeting with Mizoram police on Monday. “If your state’s borders cannot be resolved 70 years after independence, how do you plan to resolve your borders with China,” Xi might ask. The Chinese have long-standing conflicts in the northeast to fuel anti-Indian separatist movements. If they are pushed hard to the borders by the Indian military, they can do it again. But the Assam-Mizoram border line taking a violent turn will not help China promote ethnic separatism in the northeast. It will help China build a new narrative of India for global consumption. Chinese state media have projected a very grim picture of the Indian economy as if everything is collapsing. They have been somewhat held back in the exaggeration of the religious conflict because China’s treatment of Uyghurs is as much in the headlines as the problems now facing Indian Muslims. But border disputes between Indian states, in which armed police shoot each other, is a perfect story for the growing army of spin specialists in China to portray a “disunited, conflict-ridden India.” Failure to resolve contested borders between its own states can be used by them to blame loudly for the festering border dispute with China over India. The message would be simple but powerful: India cannot resolve border disputes in their own country, how can they be expected to resolve border disputes with China? And then they’ll follow a line the late Neville Maxwell was used to – China has resolved its border disputes with every country on its borders, all but India. To imply that India is at fault. Maxwell was a great admirer of Mao and Zhou – but his thesis projecting India as the aggressor in 1962, although summarily criticized by Bertil Lintner and other academics recently, gained ground for five decades and helped the China to justify its 1962 invasion. Therefore, Delhi cannot sleep on these border skirmishes in the northeast. It should first deploy central forces on the tense borders between the northeastern states to control and prevent outbreaks like the one in Lailapur. Then he should set up a northeast border commission to resolve all interstate border issues and freeze the borders as they were. Setting a timeline for 2022 (as suggested by Home Secretary Shah) is not a bad idea, but some overshoot should be allowed if it makes the demarcation rewards more credible. This is a key national issue, which should not be swept under the carpet after two days of prime-time TV word wars.

