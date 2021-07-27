Lukas Enembe wants Jokowi’s trust, says Anies-Ridwan Kamil





Jayapura – Governor of Papua Luc Enembe hope that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his staff gave him confidence. He didn’t want mutual suspicion. “I ask the central government, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Joko Widodo and all his collaborators to put confidence or trust me and the Papuan people without any barrier or suspicion that has accumulated among us, “said Lukas Enembe, Tuesday (7/27/2021). This was transmitted on the sidelines of his 54th birthday celebration in Jayapura. Lukas wants to gain the trust of other governors in Indonesia. Luke talks about nationalism. He mentioned quoting the words of the 1st President of the Republic of Indonesia Sukarno. “The real nationalist is his nationalism, it is not just an imitation of Western nationalism, but stems from a feeling of love for humans and humanity,” Lukas said, imitating Bung Karno’s words. He believes that so far there are still doubts about his nationalism. He also believes that accusations of his nationalism lead to slander. “I have deliberately quoted Bung Karno’s line on nationalism. Because until this moment there are still people who think that nationalism I versus NKRI is not pure or does not exist at all. The accusations and suspicions against nationalism that I have are sometimes off limits and contain a very thick level of slander, ”he said. Lukas sensed that someone was attacking him and accused him of being a non-nationalist leader. “The red and white are always carefully sewn around my heart, especially we Papuans are very grateful for the beautiful motto Bhinneka Tunggal Ika which has woven our brotherhood for decades to make this nation independent”, a- he added. Lukas Enembe said he is a regional chief who is worth the same as 33 other provincial chiefs in Indonesia. He said the provincial government of Papua was an extension of the central government. “The duties and obligations are also similar to those of Mr. Anies Baswedan in Jakarta, Mr. Ridwan Kamil in West Java, Mr. Nova Iriansyah in Aceh, Mr. Olly Dondokambey in North Sulawesi, Mr. Isran Noor in East Kalimantan, and others. We are all extensions of the central government in the regions, ”he said. “This does not mean that I have an uncontrollable authority, it is not true. I am always aware that a governor is also obliged to respect the central elements led by Mr. President Joko Widodo”, a he added. Lukas also said he wanted to make it clear that current conditions will continue to worsen and it will be difficult to find the end point if the core elements and regional elements do not build on each other. confidence or trust. “Me and the Papuan people always strive to always put love first in every action. We are aware that Papua’s delay today is an accumulation of many issues that have not completely disappeared from the past. Therefore, we have chosen a vision called Papua Rise “. he said. See also the video “Suggestion of the vice-chairman of Commission II to the governor of Papua who is reluctant to be replaced by Plh”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

