Mamata Banerjee after the PM meeting





This is Mamata Banerjee’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after the Bengal elections New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi today. It was the chief minister of Bengal’s first meeting with the prime minister after the acrimonious election campaign in Bengal in which the two frequently clashed. After the meeting, she told reporters there should be a Supreme Court monitored investigation into the Pegasus scandal involving opposition leaders, two union ministers and 40 journalists revealed as potential surveillance targets using the software. Israeli spy Pegasus which is only sold to governments. The allegations virtually blocked the monsoon session of parliament, with the opposition demanding responses from Prime Minister Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah. Ms Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, is among the potential targets whose names have surfaced in a global investigation by a media consortium that includes the Indian The Wire. Yesterday, she announced a judicial inquiry by former Supreme Court justices – the first since the Pegasus scandal erupted – to investigate reports that many Bengal rulers have been targeted. The chief minister said during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi – she described it as a “courtesy visit” – she had discussed the Covid situation, the provision of vaccines and drugs to the state and also a proposal to rename Bengal to Bangla. “I shouldn’t say what the prime minister said,” she told reporters when asked for details. She said she was also supposed to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind. “But the problem is, they ask me to do an RT-PCR before they meet him. I have both doses though. Where am I going to go here,” she said. Tomorrow, Congress President Sonia Gandhi invited the Chief Minister of Bengal, whose three-day visit to Delhi is rich in politically important meetings. Banerjee will also meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Earlier today, Ms. Banerjee met with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav is also expected to appeal to her. “I will also have a meeting with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi,” she told reporters. Ms Banerjee has been a key figure in the speculation surrounding the opposition’s attempts to join forces to take on Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in the 2024 national elections. Her recent electoral victory in Bengal has bolstered her facial image. opposition that can challenge the power of the BJP. She was appointed leader of the parliamentary Trinamool party last week although she is not a Member of Parliament. This new role indicates that she is ready to play a larger role in national politics beyond Bengal. Ms Banerjee and Prime Minister Modi had met briefly in May, when Ms Banerjee’s decision to skip Prime Minister Modi’s Cyclone Yaas review meeting became a huge flashpoint between Center and Bengal. Ms. Banerjee left the meeting after delivering a report. Subsequently, Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, caught in the crossfire, was recalled by the Center but retired on May 31 and became special advisor to the Bengal Chief Minister. In June, the Center warned him of “significant sanctions proceedings” for allegedly “not attending” the prime minister’s review meeting.

