Ganga’s crescent shape is “perfect” for water flow, scientist explains in letter to PM Modi





Professor UK Choudhary, a well-known river engineer and former professor at the Indian Institute of Technology at the Hindu University of Banaras (IIT-BHU), sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to help maintain ” the crescent shape of Ganga River in Varanasi “. Chaudhary said that the ornamental crescent shape of the Ganges is the unique morphology of the river, and it is the path of least resistance to frictional, form and pressure drag forces from the ground in Varanasi. “It is the anatomy that defines the development of centrifugal and centripetal forces in the upper and lower layers of the flows, responsible for the generation of the secondary current and for the transport of fine clays and polluting particles towards the concave shore (shore side city ) and that of the sand on the convex bank (sand bedside bank), respectively, ”he explained. He added that the water of the Ganges flows longitudinally, circulates and vibrates on the cross section. Thus, the sustainability of the crescent shape of the Ganges in Varanasi is due only to Assi and Varuna, the tributaries of the Ganges. As the Assi changed course, the Ganga left the Assi Ghat forever. Varuna (responsible for filling the erosion pockets) and Assi (responsible for maintaining the suspended sediment load) are necessary for the protection and conservation of the boundary conditions of the crescent shape. This, conceptually, must be achieved. “The Assi River must be returned to its original position at Assi Ghat in the form of a river and not a nullah,” he said. Regarding the construction of the spur at Lalita Ghat and the layout of the sand bed channel to facilitate the cargo / ship, he said that the massive work of the spur at Lalita Ghat is with different solid materials arranged in different shapes. not able to create resonance with Ganga. As such, the anatomy and morphology of the Ganges has been permanently altered. The dynamics of the region in turbulence, responsible for carrying away the sediments will be damped. This will cause more sedimentation. Thus, the Ganges will leave the Ghat upstream and the sedimentation and recording of pollutants should take place downstream from Lalita Ghat, he said. In this way, the crescent shape of the Ganges will slowly change. And the recording of pollutants will be very acute. The wall created along the Ghats will limit the movement of groundwater and the city’s waterlogging problem will increase. Choudhary also questioned the efficiency of sewage treatment plants (PTS), saying that a PTS is able to remove the load of organic pollutants by up to 50 percent only at the cost of an increase of several times of the microbiological load. And this causes pollution of the five constituents of nature. “The investment of several crore rupees in the Namami Gange program is like washing the face of the sick Ganga. This investment should have been made for the treatment of basic diseases of the Ganges, ”Choudhary said in his letter. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/gangas-crescent-shape-perfect-for-water-flow-scientist-explains-in-letter-to-pm-modi-4012739.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos