Trampled, Beaten, Tasted: Police Testify in US Capitol Riots Investigation | Donald Trump News





A special U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol heard testimony from four officers on Tuesday who clashed with rioters.

The hearing closed months of debate in Congress on the launch of an independent and bipartite inquiry modeled on the one created in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Such a commission was blocked by Republicans in the Senate in May. Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, announced the House panel in June, consisting mostly of Democrats and two Republicans chosen by Pelosi and widely boycotted by Republican leaders.

In moving testimony, Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone told the panel how law enforcement was overrun by rioters encouraged by former President Donald Trump and determined to stop certification by Congress of President Joe Bidens’ election victory.

I was trampled, beaten, tased while being treated as a traitor to my country, he said. I risked being stripped naked and killed with my own gun, as I heard chants of killing him with his own gun.

I could still hear those words in my head today.

He added that he was later told he suffered a heart attack during the riot, while being diagnosed with concussion, head trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Fanone angrily lamented that there are Republican members of Congress who publicly downplay the violence he and his colleagues have suffered while fighting the rioters.

Indifference towards my colleagues is shameful! he said, slapping his hand on the table.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, in turn, said he was called by rioters.

No one has ever, ever called me wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer, he said, his voice broken.

U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Harry Dunn wipes his eyes during the House Select Committee hearing on the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday July 27, 2021 [Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool]

Meanwhile, Capitol Hill police officer Aquilino Gonell told lawmakers rioters have been shouting that I, a military veteran, a police officer, should be executed.

He remembered trying to help a fellow officer when he was grabbed by the crowd, repeatedly punched and nearly suffocated.

What we were subjected to looked like something out of a medieval battle. We fought hand to hand, inch by inch, to prevent an invasion of Capitol Hill by a crowd happy to overthrow our democratic process, he said.

I remember thinking to myself, this is how I’m going to die, defending this entry, ”he said.

Five people died during or shortly after the insurgency, including Capitol Hill policeman Brian Sicknik. Dozens of police officers were injured.

Republican boycott

Tuesday’s hearing comes after Pelosi last week rejected the appointments of two lawmakers and shut down representatives of Trump’s allies, Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, from the panel. Democrats argued lawmakers helped spread disinformation about Trump’s election that led to the riot.

Rioters attempt to cross a police barrier at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. [File: John Minchillo/The Associated Press]

The Republican leadership has since dismissed the investigation as partisan as part of a larger effort to deflect attention from the January 6 riot ahead of the upcoming 2022 congressional midterm elections.

Opening the hearing on Tuesday, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson vowed lawmakers would be guided only by the facts.

There is no room for politics or partisanship in this investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, Republican Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trumps, baselessly claiming the presidential election was stolen and encouraging rioters, noted her disappointment that the independent commission was blocked by Republicans in the Senate.

All of us here on the platform voted for, and would have preferred, that these issues be considered by an independent, non-partisan commission, made up of five eminent Americans selected by each party and modeled on the Commission on the 11th. September, she said.

A crowd of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with law enforcement officials outside a door they smashed as they stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. [Leah Millis/The Associated Press]

The American people deserve the full and open testimony of anyone with knowledge of the planning and preparation for January 6, she said. We need to know what happened here on Capitol Hill. We also need to know what happened every minute of that day in the White House. Every phone call, every conversation, every meeting before, during and after the attack.

Pelosi named Cheney as well as Trump critic Adam Kinzinger. Both voted in favor when the House impeached Trump in January on claims his actions amounted to incitement to insurgency. He was then acquitted in the Senate.

