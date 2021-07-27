Pak lawmaker arrested for calling Prime Minister Khan’s special assistant a member of Ahmadi minority community





By M Zulqernain

Lahore, Jul 27 (PTI) A lawmaker from Pakistan’s ruling party was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly calling a special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan as “Qadani”, a member of the Ahmadi minority community.

The Pakistani Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslim. A decade later, they were forbidden to call themselves Muslims. They are prohibited from preaching and traveling to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

Lahore police arrested Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Nazir Chohan, who is part of the party’s separate Jahangir Tareen group, on the complaint of Mirza Shahzad Akbar, special assistant to the prime minister responsible for accountability and inside.

Chohan is a legislator of the Punjabic Assembly.

“Police arrested MPA Nazir Chohan under FIR registered against him at Lahore Racecourse Police Station over Shahzad Akbar’s complaint,” Punjab Police spokeswoman Rana told PTI. Arif.

Chohan transferred to the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to have his “voice-match” with the video in which he was allegedly seen challenging Akbar’s faith, the door said. -speak.

Chohan on a television talk show in May claimed that Akbar was a “Qadiani” and challenged him to say under oath that “he was a Muslim and not an Ahmadi”.

In response, Akbar filed a complaint with the Lahore Police, who registered an FIR against Chohan on various charges, including making statements with the deliberate intention of hurting religious sentiments and causing riots.

Akbar said Chohan’s remarks about his religious beliefs put his life in danger. “Chohan tried to instigate religious hatred against me and put my life in danger,” he said.

According to the FIR, the offense was committed to damage the reputation, body, property and spirit of the applicant and to provoke hatred in public towards the applicant. Chohan committed the offense with the nefarious purpose of injuring the religious feelings of the plaintiff (Akbar). ”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had expressed his support for Akbar.

Using a religion card for a personal vendetta is despicable. Lahore Police must take strict action against Chohan for using third-tier tactics, he tweeted.

In Pakistan, about 10 million of the 220 million people are non-Muslims. PTI MZ SCY AKJ SCY

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

