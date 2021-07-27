Growing military cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Turkey and Azerbaijan have big plans to further expand their close military ties.

On June 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The two visited Shusha, which Armenians call Shushi, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan captured Shusha from Armenian forces during the Nagorno-Karabakh war last year. (In the months leading up to this war, Ankara significantly increased its arms exports to Baku, supplying it with armed Bayraktar TB2 drones which Azerbaijan used with devastating effect against the Armenian ground forces.)

SHUSHA, AZERBAIDJAN – JUNE 15: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2L) and Azerbaijani President … [+] Ilham Aliyev (2R) is seen after signing the “Shusha Declaration” in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shusha which was liberated from Armenian occupation in November 2020 by the Azerbaijani army after 28 years, in Azerbaijan on the 15th June 2021. (Photo by Halil Sagirkaya / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

During their visit to Shusha, Erdogan and Aliyev signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, which undertakes, among other things, to increase the already substantial military cooperation between their two countries. They have, for example, plans to establish a factory in Azerbaijan where they will jointly build armed drones.

Ismail Demir, President of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), expressed his point of view that Turkey and Azerbaijan must act in accordance with the motto “one nation, two states” which they often use to emphasize the close cultural and political ties between their countries.

“Through systematic joint exercises and intensive interactions, the ‘two states, one nation’ have almost become ‘two states, one army’,” noted a recent article from the Jamestown Foundation.

Aliyev said that “Azerbaijan will create a smaller version of the Turkish army”. Following the signing of the Shusha Declaration, an analysis noted that this “has become official.”

Turkey has established important defense ties with Ukraine in recent years, including joint development and manufacture “sensitive technologies in defense and aerospace”. It recently delivered TB2 drones to the Ukrainian Navy, and Ukraine supplied engines for Turkey’s new drone Bayraktar Akinci.

Unlike Ukraine, Azerbaijan does not have a substantial military-industrial base that can help Turkey develop and build such weapon systems. On the other hand, Baku has a lot of energy reserves, which could help fund R&D for new Turkish weapon systems.

For Azerbaijan, Turkey can do a lot to help it further modernize and train its army.

“I think that by working with Turkey, Azerbaijan has a lot to gain in terms of modernizing its army, both in terms of structure and equipment,” Emily Hawthorne, senior analyst at Stratfor told me. for the Middle East and North Africa at RANE. “Of course, Azerbaijan will probably increase its arms purchases and contribute to some Turkish R&D efforts.”

She pointed out that Turkey’s extensive military cooperation with Azerbaijan and Ukraine is driven by the Turkish imperative to expand regional and global military relations and attract more buyers for its military equipment, especially its drones.

In addition, expanding these defense ties also helps Turkey “put some distance between itself and Russia in the midst of the two countries’ competition for regional influence.”

Dr Ali Bakir, Turkish analyst and research assistant professor at the Ibn Khaldon Center at Qatar University, pointed out that there have already been several military and defense cooperation agreements between Turkey and Qatar in recent years.

“In this sense, the Shusha Declaration is the continuation of an already existing trend,” he told me. “However, it gives this cooperation a new impetus and a more serious framework.”

“One of the aspects of this cooperation concerns military-to-military relations, improving the combat readiness of the Azerbaijani army and contributing to the creation of a modern and professional army and special forces,” he said. -he adds.

Bakir believes that the defense cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan will be very different from the “existing model between Turkey and Ukraine”.

“At the current stage, this cooperation may depend on additional measures where Turkey can contribute significantly in terms of R&D, design and manufacture of weapons to meet the needs of Azerbaijan while Baku is more able to finance this. effort, ”he said.

“At a later stage, Azerbaijan can be an effective partner in joint production, and perhaps this model is one that Ankara also expects from other partners such as Qatar or perhaps Libya in the to come up.”

Turkey and Azerbaijan have regularly organized joint military exercises in recent years. In June, Azerbaijani Air Force MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets and Su-25 Frogfoot attack aircraft flew to Turkey and participated in the 2021 Anatolian Eagle air force exercise in Konya.

The two countries use significantly different military equipment. The Turkish armed forces have long used American and European equipment, while the Azerbaijani army still uses a lot of Russian equipment.

Bakir stressed that with the exception of its armored forces and its modest air force, Azerbaijan has procured a substantial amount of military equipment from Turkey, Israel, Germany and the United States.

“With the growth of the indigenous defense industry in Turkey, maybe Ankara will be able to increase its share of Azerbaijan’s military equipment in the future,” he said. .

Hawthorne said the joint exploitation of material from different origins could “hamper the true depth of their potential coordination.”

Nevertheless, she stressed that Turkey and Azerbaijan “have been actively working together in an increasing number of joint military exercises since the ceasefire signed at the end of 2020 between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will slowly improve their compatibility. “.

Shortly after signing the Shusha declaration, Erdogan reportedly did not rule out the possibility of Turkey establishing a military base in Azerbaijan.

BAKU, AZERBAIDJAN – Turkish soldiers are seen participating in a joint military exercise between the … [+] Turkish and Azerbaijani armed forces in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3, 2019 (Photo by Resul Rehimov / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

“There may be development, expansion here later,” he said.

This remark eyebrows raised briefly in Russia. After all, Azerbaijan is a former Soviet state located in the South Caucasus, and Turkey is a member of NATO.

Turkey already briefly parked six F-16s at Ganja International Airport in Azerbaijan last year, which remained there during the Nagorno-Karabakh war, but never had anything resembling a permanent base or full-fledged on Azerbaijani soil.

Russia already has a defense pact with Armenia and a military base there. However, this would not necessarily provide Yerevan with more advanced weapons or significantly increase its military presence there in response to the expansion of defense ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan or the establishment by Turkey of ‘a base in Azerbaijan. This is because Moscow has long sought to maintain cordial ties and working relations with the two former Soviet republics.

“I don’t think the direct Russian response to strengthening ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan will strengthen ties with Armenia, but rather strengthen ties with Azerbaijan,” Hawthorne said. “Russia is one of the biggest arms suppliers to both Azerbaijan and Armenia and has always sought to balance its relations with the two countries.”

“I think increasing Turkish influence in Azerbaijan would likely boost Russian efforts to ensure that its own ties with Azerbaijan are functional and remain useful to Russia, rather than fueling a proxy conflict in supplying more advanced weapons to Armenia. “