Don’t get carried away by falling COVID-19 cases, says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday people shouldn’t get carried away by six days of better COVID-19 infection data, while one of the country’s top epidemiologists said the pandemic is over might only be in a few months.

Johnson has lifted restrictions in England and is betting he can revive one of Europe’s largest economies because so many people are now vaccinated, a move that marks a new chapter in the response to the new coronavirus.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has declined every day for the past six days, although Johnson stressed the pandemic is not over.

“I’ve obviously noticed we’re six days away from better numbers, but it’s very, very important that we don’t allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this,” Johnson told broadcasters, noting that this would take some time. while for the lifting of restrictions in England to feed the data.

“People have to be very careful and this remains the government’s approach.”

Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said the end of the UK pandemic may be just a few months away, as vaccines have dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization and death.

“We are not completely out of the woods but the equation has fundamentally changed,” Ferguson told the BBC, whose modeling of the likely spread of the virus at the start of the pandemic in early 2020 has alarmed governments around the world .

Johnson lifted COVID-19 restrictions in England on July 19. Daily new cases in the current wave peaked two days earlier at 54,674 and have since dropped dramatically to 24,950 new cases on Monday.

The closure of schools for the summer holidays, the end of the Euro 2020 football championships and the warmer weather are among the factors which epidemiologists believe may have reduced the social mix inside and therefore the cases, so even that the English economy has completely reopened.

While the number of COVID-19 patients in UK hospitals rose to 5,238, a spike in infections earlier in July has so far not resulted in a sharp increase in deaths, which fell to 14 on Monday.

Britain has one of the highest official COVID-19 death rates in the world, with 129,460 deaths, but vaccinations and lockdown measures have significantly slowed the death rate since March.

Ferguson said the impact of vaccines on reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 has been enormous, adding: “I’m sure at the end of September, October, we’ll be back on most of the pandemic.”

The number of cases has been declining for longer in Scotland, where the recent spike in cases was on July 1, than in England, corresponding to an earlier elimination of the Euro.

“From a sporting point of view… Scotland came out far too early, but epidemiologically it has probably done us a favor,” said Jason Leitch, National Clinical Director for Scotland.

