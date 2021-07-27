McCarthy chooses not to defend (or condemn) the actions of Trump, his supporters





Republican leaders have chosen not to defend or condemn former President Donald Trump and his supporters who stormed Capitol Hill on his behalf on January 6.

The willful silence is in fact a plea of ​​no contesting the allegations that House GOP leaders acted as afterthought accomplices in the fight against the investigation.

Those who deny what happened or downplay it, “are betraying their oath of office,” Officer Michael Fanone said during his opening testimony.

“The indifference shown towards my colleagues is shameful,” he said, raising his voice and slamming the table.

The only Republicans attending the hearing Reps Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., And Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. were appointed by Democratic President Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over objections from minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy chose to remove the rest of his party’s nominees from the panel when Pelosi eliminated two lawmakers who questioned the investigation, the danger posed by rioters and the risk the attack created for the republic.

In doing so, he foregone the opportunity to create a distance between Republican officials, including Trump, and the rioters. McCarthy chose not to defend any of them. And maybe that’s because it is impossible to defend the indefensible.

Teaganne Finn and Mike Memoli

1h ago / 15:15 UTC

Biden shouldn’t watch select committee hearing live

President Joe Biden is not expected to watch the Jan.6 hearing in real time due to his schedule, according to several White House officials.

He’ll likely watch music videos or headlines, but he doesn’t sit down and watch it, officials say.

Another official said the president fully supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the leadership of the committee, as well as the courage of those who testified who protected the Capitol on January 6.

Capitol officers watch the audience on their phones

Officers around the Capitol complex were seen on Tuesday watching the hearing on their phones as their fellow officers gave moving testimony about their experiences defending the building before the select committee.

Many officers were huddled together as they watched. A few have pointed out to NBC News how important it is to be a witness.

DC Hodges officer describes how he was violently attacked, pinned to a door

DC Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges described how he was violently attacked on January 6, calling the rioters “terrorists” and saying he was told “you will die on your knees.”

As the rioters marched towards the Capitol, Hodges said a man shouted, “Here are the boys in blue. Other people booed, calling them “stormtroopers” and “traitors,” he said in his testimony.

While defending inside the Capitol, he said someone stuck their thumb in his eye, “trying to gauge it.”

A man, he said, grabbed the front of Hodge’s gas mask and banged his head against the door with it. Hodges said the man was “foaming at the mouth.”

“I knew I couldn’t take a lot more damage and stay upright,” said Hodges, who said he was afraid of collapsing and being a handicap for his colleagues or “of being dragged into. the mob and lynch “.

“I did the only thing he could do and I cried out for help,” he said.

NBC News

2h ago / 14:53 UTC

Sgt. Gonell bursts into tears, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell wipes his eyes as he watches a video released during a House Select Committee hearing into the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2021. Jim Bourg / Pool via AP

Gonell said moments later that he believed he could have died that day, defending the Capitol from the pro-Trump mob.

Cheneys hitting criticism from GOP leadership

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney’s appearance at the hearing was an act of defiance against Republican Party leaders, including former President Donald Trump and Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif .

But that was nothing compared to what she said in her opening statement about what she described as GOP efforts to cover up what happened and the importance of former House collaborators. Blanche testifying against Trump.

“On January 6 and the following days, almost all of my party members recognized the events of that day for what they really were,” Cheney said. One Republican, for example, said, quoting: “What is happening on the United States Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-American. Those who participate in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “”

That member: Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., Who has since sought to discredit the investigation and was appointed to the committee by McCarthy before Pelosi overturned the selection.

“We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts,” Cheney said.

Even for a lawmaker who has previously publicly criticized her party leaders, Cheney’s shame on her fellow Republicans while in the spotlight of such a high-profile congressional hearing was breathtaking, and she made it clear that she was doing it in what she thinks is the best interest of the party and the country.

Cheney also urged his fellow Republican who served under Trump to give the committee some insight into what the then president was doing as some of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

“We need to know what happened here on Capitol Hill. We also need to know what happened every minute of that day in the White House,” Cheney said. “Every phone call, every conversation, every meeting before, during and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to come forward. If those responsible are not.”

Ultimately, the participation or absence of these former collaborators and the image they can paint of Trump will go a long way in determining how close the committee can come to painting a full picture of the riot.

Officer Fanone says he risked being killed with my own gun by the January 6 mob

Michael Fanone, an officer with the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, said he decided not to use his gun against the mob that attacked him outside the Capitol because he feared they don’t see the escalation as a reason to kill him.

“’Kill him with his own gun,” he recalls, saying that a rioter had said. “I still hear those words in my head today.”

He said the events were “unlike anything I have ever seen” or “could have imagined happening in my country”.

“I was caught, beaten, tased,” Fanone said in her opening testimony. “While being called a traitor to my country.”

He said he was drawn into the crowd. Rioters seized his badge and ammunition, hitting him with fists and metal objects. “I was electrocuted over and over again with a taser,” he said, adding that watching footage of the riot was painful for him.

Fanone lambasted the “indifference” shown to him and his colleagues by Republican members who downplayed the importance of the riot by slamming his fist on the table as he noted it down.

Sgt. Gonell gets emotional as he details the Capitol defense

Sgt. Gonell became moved as he shared his terrifying experience defending the Capitol on January 6, stopping several times in his testimony as he detailed how he could have died.

“I was falsely accused of betraying my ‘oath’ and choosing my ‘paycheck’ over my loyalty to the US Constitution even as I stood up for the very democratic process that protected everyone in this crowd hostile, ”Gonell said in his opening statement.

He said the rioters “called me a” traitor “,” a shame “and shouted that I (an army veteran and a police officer) should be” executed. “

Gonell, an immigrant, described growing up and seeing America as a symbol of freedom. He choked on explaining that he later found out that his wife and relatives in the United States and abroad were calling and texting him from 2 p.m. that day. But he couldn’t let his family know until 4:26 p.m. that he was alive.

“I could have lost my life that day, but as soon as I recover from my injuries, I will keep moving forward and proudly serve my country and the United States Capitol Police,” he said. declared.

Rep. Thompson: “A peaceful transfer of power has not happened this year” Capitol Hill police officers testifying at the hearing watch video footage from January 6

As the Jan. 6 video played in the room during Thompson’s opening statement, the four Capitol Hill police officers watched intently.

Sgt. Gonell took a Kleenex and wiped his eyes at least three times. At one point, Agent Fanone stopped looking and looked down. He looked up and started looking again about 30 seconds later.

During the video of Agent Hodges at the door, Hodges shifted slightly in his chair but did not look away.

At another point, Fanone looked down and then to his right at Gonell. He then stood up and whispered something to Gonell and squeezed his shoulder, offering a measure of solidarity and support.

Thompson switches to video during opening statement

Around halfway through his opening statement, Thompson cut video and audio from the January 6 riot to substantiate his point.

The footage showed police brutality from the crowd, anguished calls they made to dispatchers, and riot calls to harm House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And then deputy. President Mike Pence.

