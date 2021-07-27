Politics
Enembe’s birthday speech asks Jokowi to believe he’s red and white
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe hopes the president Joko Widodo and the ranks of Advanced Indonesia Cabinet have trusted themselves and the people Papua. He didn’t want any mutual mistrust of Papua.
This was conveyed by Lukas on the sidelines of the thanksgiving service for healing and celebration of his 54th birthday in Jayapura on Tuesday (7/27).
“I ask the Central Government, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Joko Widodo and all his staff to put confidence or a feeling of trust in me and the people of Papua without any barriers or suspicious turns that have stood among us, ”Lukas said.
In his remarks, Lukas also said that the current situation in Papua will continue to worsen and it will be difficult to find an end point if the central and regional elements do not build mutual trust.
He also called for all Indonesians to understand the feelings that exist in a handful of Papuans who continue to express their desire for independence. However, on the other hand, Lukas also demanded that the few Papuans who want to become independent begin to understand why the Indonesian people want Papua to stay in the NKRI.
“Mutual understanding is the initial building of a communication. When this happens, then good communication will build a relationship. If we have established relationships, then the role of empathy, sympathy and awareness will flow into it. our relationships among the children of the nation, ”Lucas said.
Lukas stressed that his position will continue to be in the middle of those two things. According to him, the absence of a bridge will mean that one land and another land will never be connected.
“If this continues to happen, it is natural that we all make accusations that are not true and their validity is questionable,” he said.
The Democrat Party politician also urged all the Papuan people to slowly contemplate and believe that the great house of the Republic of Indonesia is the home of the Papuan people.
If the Papuan people did not find much warmth in the house, then they invite the Indonesian people to jointly create this warmth.
On this occasion, Lukas affirmed that he was a nationalist and patriotic leader. He regretted that there were still many who doubted his nationalist sense.
“Red and white are always carefully sewn around my heart, especially we Papuans are very grateful for the beautiful motto of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika which has woven the ropes of our brotherhood for decades, this nation was independent” , Lukas said.
Lukas also pointed out that he is a regional leader with the same value as 33 other regional leaders in Indonesia.
“My duties and obligations are similar to those of Mr. Anies Baswedan in Jakarta, Mr. Ridwan Kamil in West Java, Mr. Nova Iriansyah in Aceh, Mr. Olly Dondokambey in North Sulawesi, Mr. Isran Noor in East Kalimantan and others, “Loukas said.
“We are all extensions of the central government in the regions. It does not mean that I have no control, it is not true,” he added.
