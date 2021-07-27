In a meeting with Saudi FM, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to strengthen economic ties





Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on July 27, 2021. Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday and stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen their economic ties, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to the statement: “The Prime Minister particularly underlined the need to strengthen the economic dimension of the relationship and to take measures to realize the vast possibilities in the fields of trade, investment and energy”.

During the meeting, the prime minister “recalled with emotion his visit to Saudi Arabia in May,” the statement said, adding that he “stressed the need to explore new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral ties. in various fields “.

Prime Minister Imran Khan “appreciated the work related to the activation of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council (SPSCC), which is the highest level platform designed to give strategic direction to the development of relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, ”the statement said.

The Prime Minister also praised the important role of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia in the progress and development of the two countries.

“He stressed that the close ties between the peoples [help build] solid foundations for bilateral cooperation, ”the statement said.

During his conversation with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, the COVID-19 situation in the two countries and in South Asia was brought up.

The Prime Minister noted the difficulties faced by Pakistani nationals due to travel restrictions linked to COVID and “stressed the importance of timely measures to facilitate their return to Saudi Arabia.”

The Prime Minister also thanked the kingdom for administering COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistanis living there.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister “stressed the need for a constructive engagement between the Afghan parties” in order to reach a negotiated political settlement, which is “primarily important for peace and stability in the region”, according to the press release.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the deeply rooted and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and extended his cordial greetings to the guardian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the press release, thanking the Prime Minister for the warm welcome reserved for the Saudi delegation, Prince Faisal “underlined the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its strong relations with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood”.

“He reaffirmed his determination to take all possible measures to further strengthen bilateral relations under the strategic direction set by the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister,” the statement added.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal relations marked by close cooperation and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and strongly supports the cause. of Kashmir, “the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office concluded.

