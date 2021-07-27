George P. Bush has just learned a very important lesson about Donald Trump





To make this happen, George P. Bush kissed Trump in the most obsequious – and embarrassing – way possible.

As his candidacy announcement neared, George P. tweeted a photo of himself on a cell phone with the caption: “It’s great talking with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and the way we continue the fight for I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. And, during the announcement itself, George P. supporters were handing out drink pouches that showed a cartoon of him and Trump with a 2019 quote from the former president that read, ‘This is the only Bush who loves me. The Bush is right. I like it. (George P. endorsed Trump in the 2020 race, calling him “the only thing that stands between America and socialism.”) George P. playing the sycophant was particularly infuriating given that Trump had his father savagely. , Jeb Bush, on several occasions during the 2016 campaign. And had attacked his uncle, former President George W. Bush, for the Iraq war, among others. And retweeted a Twitter user who claimed Jeb Bush “must love illegal Mexicans because of his wife.” (Jeb’s wife and George P.’s mother, Columba, came to the United States legally.)

Why did George P. bend his knee in front of Trump? Because he had calculated that if Trump approved of Paxton – or disparaged him – his chances of winning a Republican primary in Texas would diminish. Drastically.

Which brings me to Monday night – and this statement from Trump:

“Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely at the forefront in the fight for Texas and America, against the vicious and very dangerous left-wing radical Democrats, and the stupid and unsuspecting RINOs who are destroying our country.… This will take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies to make America even more beautiful. Ken has my full and complete approval for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe and never let you down! “

So here is.

Before we go any further, it’s probably worth noting two key facts about Paxton:

1. He was the leader of the unsuccessful effort to get the Supreme Court to reject votes in major swing states due to non-existent voter fraud in the 2020 election 2. At the end of 2020, seven of his key staff accused him of corruption and abuse of power. Paxton denied the charges, saying they were “made to prevent an ongoing investigation into criminal acts committed by public officials, including employees of that office.” Paxton has also been indicted since 2015 for securities fraud. Following Trump’s approval of Paxton, George P. tweeted this:

“I’m running for attorney general because Texans deserve the integrity and honesty of the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official. Texans deserve a candidate without a whitelist of indictments existing and potential. “

The lesson here for Bush – and any other Republican trying to curry favor with the former president – is simple: Trump only cares about Trump and what he perceives to be good for Trump.

Paxton has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the election results. It’s the most important thing for Trump – at least right now. And so, whatever Bush plays nicely with Trump – to the detriment of, well, his entire extended family – doesn’t matter.

Trump demands complete loyalty from everyone. But he doesn’t promise anything in return. His loyalty is entirely transactional. Do something good for him, he will say something nice about you. But if someone does something even nicer – based on their assessment – for them, then they’ll throw you in a second for them.

George P. learned this lesson the hard way Monday night. He won’t be the last.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/27/politics/george-p-bush-donald-trump-ken-paxton/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos