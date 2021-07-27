Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Party Wins Pakistani-Controlled Kashmir Elections | Voice of America





MUZAFFARABAD, PAKISTAN-CONTROLLED Kashmir – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party won parliamentary elections in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, held on Sunday, with a comfortable majority. The electoral commission announced the results on Monday.

It was the first elections in the region after India in 2019 revoked the semi-autonomous status of parts of Kashmir under its control. The Indian move played an important role in the campaign, with opposition parties accusing the prime minister of trying to do the same with Pakistani Kashmir.

Challenging the opposition’s claims, Khan offered to give the Kashmiris the choice to decide their fate.

“We will give the opportunity to [a] referendum in Kashmir to decide whether to go with Pakistan or to want to be independent, “Khan said during a speech at a campaign rally in Pakistani Kashmir just two days before the poll.

Kashmir-based newspaper columnist Arif Bahar sees Khan’s offer of a referendum as a big change in Islamabad’s declared position.

“His statement (of Imran Khans) to give [an] opportunity to [a] The referendum indicates that Islamabad is ready to accept Kashmir as an independent state if the Kashmiris wish, “Bahar said.

The disputed Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan, which have waged several wars over it. Regular skirmishes break out on the line of control which serves as the de facto border between the two camps.

The Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir continues to have a semi-autonomous government that includes its own national flag, a national anthem and a Supreme Court. Its legislative assembly elects the president and the prime minister of the region. Pakistan, however, controls foreign affairs as well as the region’s currency and defense.

Historically, the ruling party in Islamabad also wins elections in Kashmir.

“It’s not unusual that the PTI has won here. … Voters are very wise and vote for those who can solve their problems and further develop their region, said Syed Afaq Hussain, editor of a widely circulated Urdu-language newspaper in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir.

Kashmiri nationalists demanding Kashmir independence from India and Pakistan boycotted the polls, calling them “fraud”.

Opposition parties accused the Khan party of rigging, but local journalists described the process as fairly fair and transparent, with the exception of a few irregularities.

The Pakistani army, overseeing the elections, lost four men when the vehicle they were in left the road and fell into a deep ravine.

