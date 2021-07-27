Indonesia optimistic on goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2060 or earlier





Smoke and steam billow from a coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) – Indonesia is optimistic about reaching a net zero emissions target by 2060 or earlier, a senior minister said on Tuesday, after the government submitted climate targets to the United Nations. updates determined at national level. The new net zero emissions target was at least a decade earlier than the 2070 target, President Joko Widodo said in March. While Indonesia has maintained its main target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 41% by 2030 with international assistance, the country has updated its adaptation measures and included a new strategy. long-term for low-carbon development in the document tabled at the UN last week. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan told a virtual seminar on Tuesday that he was optimistic that Indonesia, the world’s eighth largest emitter of greenhouse gases, could achieve zero net emissions of greenhouse gases. here 50 years. “I have no doubts. Previously we were aiming for 2070, but now we are aiming for 2060 or sooner after our in-depth discussion with John Kerry,” Luhut said, referring to the US climate envoy. In the energy sector, the government plans to stop using coal, oil and gas by 2060 and aims to ensure that 85% of its energy needs come from renewable sources and the rest from nuclear energy, according to a Luhut document presented at the seminar. Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, currently derives 60% of its energy from coal. Luhut said Indonesia is also considering using energy storage technology and hydrogen fuel cells. A mega hydropower plant in North Kalimantan is expected to start construction in October to support the contribution to renewable energy, Luhut added. Read more As Indonesia in 2020 reduced deforestation to its lowest level in the past decade, World Resources Institute Indonesia director Tjokorda Nirarta Samadhi said he should step up efforts to deal with the crisis climate. “WRI recommends that Indonesia come forward before COP26 in November to commit to stop investing in new coal-fired power plants and achieve zero deforestation by 2030, coupled with substantial reforestation,” a- he said in a statement. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is due to be held in Glasgow in November. Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Bernadette Baum Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

