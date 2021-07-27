To derail infrastructure talks, Trump steps up pressure on GOP





It’s easy to forget, but around halfway through Donald Trump’s presidency, the Republican briefly touched on the prospect of negotiating an infrastructure deal. In May 2019, however, he pulled the plug out for a ridiculous reason.

According to Trump’s own version of events, he made an offer to Democrats that the White House would work on infrastructure if Dems agreed to stop investigating the then president’s numerous scandals. Democratic leaders, naturally, said that was not an option – they added, of course, that Congress can legislate and exercise oversight at the same time – in which case Trump abandoned the process.

Two years later, the Republican seems to have opted for a new idea: if he couldn’t have an infrastructure deal, President Biden shouldn’t have one either.

About a month ago, the former president pushed a confused line against bipartisan talks, suggesting Republicans should both increase and cut Democratic offers. Around the same time, Trump appeared on Fox News and compared negotiating with Democrats to pre-WWII Nazi appeasement.

This week, the former president is stepping up the pressure by telling Republicans in Congress, “Don’t do the infrastructure deal.” Trump added, “Senate Republicans are absolutely hassled by Democrats over the so-called ‘bipartisan’ infrastructure bill.”

Trump hasn’t indicated anything specific – he’s not exactly a policy-oriented guy – nor has he explained what about the bipartisan framework he finds objectionable. He just denounced him and asked the GOP senators to do what he asked.

The former president made a much funnier statement than he expected.

“Who are these RINO Republicans who are so determined to give the radical left Democrats a big and beautiful victory over infrastructure? Republican voters will never forget their names, and neither will the people of our country!”

Or in other words, Trump wants to know the names of Republicans whose names will never be forgotten.

But note the point from the former president’s speech: If GOP senators come to a bipartisan infrastructure deal, it will mean “a big and beautiful victory” for the people Trump dislikes. Ergo, Republicans should overcome all compromises.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed on Capitol Hill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) delivered remarks last night, telling his colleagues: “Listen, there will always be radical voices on the far right who do not tolerate compromise. . We now have the opportunity to do something good for the American people. Will our fellow Republicans follow the absurd demands of the disgraced former president and his media allies? Or will they get a good bipartisan deal at the finish line? “

Schumer concluded: “Republican senators must ignore former President Trump if we are ever to make progress for the American people. He encourages the failure of our entire political system. The rest of my fellow Democrats and I are in favor of an agreement. “

