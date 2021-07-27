Boris Johnson Reveals Downing St Dog’s ‘Romantic Desires’ – With Dilyn Loving ‘People’s Legs’ | Politics News





Boris Johnson said he was concerned about the “romantic cravings” of an occupant of Downing Street – with the Prime Minister revealing his dog Dilyn liked “people’s legs”. The confession regarding the behavior of his Jack Russell cross – which Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie adopted in 2019 – came as the Prime Minister addressed dog handlers at Surrey Police Headquarters in Guildford. Mr Johnson questioned an officer about the behavior of Zorro, a German Shepherd. Picture:

The Jack Russell cross comes from a Welsh animal shelter. Photo: Pippa Fowles / No 10

“Do you have to worry about his romantic impulses?” Asked the Prime Minister. After learning that there were no such concerns, Mr Johnson replied: “My dog ​​is endless … on people’s legs.” Home Secretary Priti Patel, who accompanied the Prime Minister on the visit as the government crafted its new crime plan for England and Wales, laughed when Mr Johnson spoke of his own dog. Dilyn’s behavior in Downing Street had already made headlines in March 2020 when Ms Johnson angrily denied a report that she and the Prime Minister could get rid of their dog. The Times had reported that Dilyn was a “sick animal” and was ready for a “shuffle” of Number 10. The newspaper claimed the Prime Minister and Ms Johnson were tired of the mess in their Downing Street apartment. But Mrs. Johnson marked the item “a total cr charge **”. It was also previously reported that ex-aide to Prime Minister Dominic Cummings resented Dilyn because the dog once “hit his leg” on a day away from Number 10 at the residence. campaign of Mr. Picture:

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie adopted Dilyn in 2019

Other allegations made against Dilyn are that he “set up” a Checkers stool made from the foot of an elephant shot by US President Teddy Roosevelt. And he has also previously been accused of urinating on an assistant’s purse after arriving in Downing Street for a meeting. Picture:

Ms Johnson has previously denied claims she wanted to get rid of Dilyn

In evidence before MPs earlier this year, Mr Cummings told MPs that in March of last year, Ms Johnson was “completely mad” about a “completely trivial” The Times article on Dilyn and ” demanded that the press office deal with it “. . Mr Cummings suggested this was one of a number of distractions for Mr Johnson at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

